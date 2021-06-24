OMID Announces Reduction of Common Shares

ALPHA, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) is pleased to announce the completed execution of its commitment to reduce the number of outstanding common shares per the request of shareholders. As previously detailed in March, the number of total outstanding common shares has been reduced by One-Hundred-Sixty-Four Million (164,000,000) OMID Common Shares.

"With this corporate action – the second share reduction year-to-date – the OMID board intends to clearly communicate its belief in the long-term potential of the company and its continued commitment to win the lasting confidence of all shareholders." stated Adam Frank, OMID's Chairman & CEO.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered clean room facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.

