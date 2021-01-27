OMID Holdings Completes Share Cancellation

ALPHA, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 27, 2021 -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today confirms the completion of a roughly 13% reduction in the total number of outstanding common shares as reported by the Transfer Agent on OTCmarkets.com.

"It's my pleasure to report that forty million shares of common stock have been officially retired for the benefit of all OMID Holdings shareholders. This activity is connected with the February 2020 acquisition and name change wherein OMID as it exists today was formed. I intend to aggressively defend the value of OMID equity as we continue to deliver on our corporate goals." stated Adam Frank, the Chairman and CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.



About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com



Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Details: +1-908-386-2880 [email protected]

SOURCE OMID Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://omidholdingsinc.com

