OMID Holdings Discloses New Corporate Initiatives

ALPHA, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, is pleased to disclose the adoption of new corporate initiatives in January 2021. To protect the company against latent inflation concerns, management resolved to invest a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies and silver assets. Further diversification is expected to flow into alternative asset classes such as the energy sector and commodities. Additionally, management has resolved to substantially reduce the number of outstanding common shares via the conversion of the majority of insider-owned common shares into less-liquid preferred shares.

"It is of critical importance to OMID's management to protect all shareholders from the hidden tax which monetary inflation represents; there is great optimism about the outlook for these new investments. I will continue to defend shareholder value in every way possible as OMID evolves and grows, expanding its footprint to become a universal health and wellness manufacturer. I look forward to providing further guidance in the near future via a new shareholder letter, outlining our plans for the year ahead," stated Adam Frank, the Chairman and CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/ .

