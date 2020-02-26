OMID Holdings, Inc. Issues a Letter to Shareholders

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, has issued a letter to shareholders. The company intends to provide shareholders with insight into its history as well as the current operations and goals for the future.

https://omidholdingsinc.com/disclosure-shareholderletter26feb2020

About OMID Holdings, Inc.:

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness company specializing in the sale and manufacture of CBD-based products. The company operates a manufacturing facility with a FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified clean room in Phillipsburg, NJ. The company is a trusted provider of private label design, development, and manufacturing services for the hemp-based cannabis industry.

For more information, visit: https://omidholdingsinc.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Relations Please email: info@OMIDHoldingsInc.com

