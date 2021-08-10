OMID Posts Second Quarter Financial Statements

ALPHA, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) posted its Unaudited Financial & Disclosure Statements for The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 on OTCMarkets.com

"In the second quarter, OMID continued to deliver successful operational execution, including the completion of a variety of the objectives detailed in the annual shareholder letter. In terms of revenue, OMID expects to report record-breaking third quarter revenue. Looking forward, management anticipates that an aggressive growth trend will continue into the foreseeable future based on the recent growth of current private label clients, as well as the pending introduction of significant new private label clients." stated Adam Frank, the Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.

For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: [email protected], +1-908-386-2880

