OMID Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results

ALPHA, NJ, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID), a publicly-traded health and wellness company, today provides a corporate update for shareholders. In addition to obtaining a current information reporting status with OTC Markets Group, OMID is pleased to highlight its unaudited second quarter financial results.

Key Financial Highlights of OMID Holdings, Inc. operations*:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue was $463,270 , increasing by 2084.4% Q/Q and 116.9% compared to the same period last year.

, increasing by 2084.4% Q/Q and 116.9% compared to the same period last year. Gross Profit was $201,757 , compared to $56,549 for the same period last year, a 256.8% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 256.8% improvement. Net income was $109,311 , compared to $18,228 for the same period last year, a 599.7% improvement.

, compared to for the same period last year, a 599.7% improvement. Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenue was $484,478 , a 48.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

, a 48.2% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross Profit was $205,637 , a 140.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

, a 140.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Net income was $88,414 , compared to $16,970 for the same period last year, a 421.1% improvement.

*All comparative figures reflect the operations of OMID Holdings, Inc. (successor) detailed in the consolidated financials beginning in the first quarter of 2020 per the acquisition in February 2020. The predecessor reporting entity's operations are not factored into these calculations; they are no longer statistically relevant.

"I am thrilled with the exceptional execution of my entire team during the second quarter - continuing into the third quarter - as we overcame many challenges related to the coronavirus." stated Adam Frank, OMID's chairman and CEO. "Our organization's commitment to safety, quality, integrity, and value combined with consistent innovation and operational flexibility is steadily generating exciting opportunities. In recognition of our current reporting status, I look forward to providing more detailed and consistent updates for our shareholders."



About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands. For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.

