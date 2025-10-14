Omio partners with Trailways, doubling down on long-distance bus connections in the U.S. and Canada

New supply partnership strengthens Omio's multimodal expansion in North America and Trailways' distribution to a broad international traveller base

BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio , the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a new supply partnership with Trailways, the largest and oldest network of independent motorcoach operators in North America. The agreement not only strengthens Omio's intercity bus offering in the U.S. and Canada, but also opens Trailways' extensive network to millions of international travellers who already rely on Omio when planning trips abroad.

Signed in August 2025 and live as of October 2025, the partnership brings an even broader range of long-distance and regional connections to the Omio platform. Through this collaboration, Omio will integrate several well-known Trailways brands, including Adirondack Trailways, Pine Hill Trailways, New York Trailways, and Fullington Trailways.

Trailways, recently named a top bus company in America for 2025 by both USA Today and Newsweek, operates a modern fleet serving more than 250 destinations nationwide. The partnership, powered by Transcor Data Services (TDS), includes popular routes such as Pittsburgh, PA to New York, NY and Montreal, PQ to Newark, NJ – catering to both short- and long-distance journeys for eco- and budget-conscious travellers.

For Trailways, the collaboration increases the reach of its distribution, ensuring that travellers at home and abroad can easily book with confidence.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C and Supply at Omio, said:

"At Omio, our mission is to radically simplify transportation choices by giving people access to the widest range of options – all in one place. Our partnership with Trailways further strengthens our intercity bus coverage in the United States, making it easier than ever for travellers to book affordable and convenient journeys nationwide."

Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com, said:

"Trailways has always helped travellers see North America safely, affordably, and comfortably. By joining Omio's global platform, we make it even easier for visitors from Europe, Asia, and beyond to discover our cities, connect with friends and family, and explore new roads together."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About Trailways

Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America. Trailways boast safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation for groups and regularly scheduled city-to-city service. Are you travelling with a group? Let our international fleet of vehicles and drivers help you Explore New Roads Together. Looking to get away? Take one of our 250 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada. Travelling further? Trailways is in gateway cities near you such as Albany, Birmingham, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Mobile, Montgomery, Montreal, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Orlando, St. Louis, Syracuse, Rochester, Tallahassee, and Toronto. For more information visit us online at Trailways.com or Trailways.ca . Find us on social media on Facebook , Instagram , or Tik Tok .

About Transcor Data Services

Trailways Transcor Data Services ("TDS") delivers next generation, multimodal mobility technology for the ground transportation industry – driving efficiency, accelerating revenue growth, and enabling seamless customer experiences. As a fully integrated solutions provider, TDS offers advanced platform applications and expert consulting services that support dynamic routing, intelligent pricing, true interline services, revenue management, and multi-carrier integrations. Today, TDS manages more than 10 million route options across four countries. Learn more at tds.ai .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482408/5561717/OMIO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Omio