Omio adds CoachRun to its platform, providing affordable East Coast connectivity for travellers

New supply partnership strengthens Omio's multimodal offering with budget-friendly long-distance bus connections across one of North America's busiest travel regions

BERLIN, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a new supply partnership with CoachRun, an affordable intercity bus operator serving the U.S. East Coast. The agreement, signed in December 2025 and live as of June 2026, expands Omio's bus offering across one of the country's most heavily travelled corridors. Omio users will now have access to CoachRun's network spanning 17 cities across 8 states, with more than 150 daily departures connecting major metropolitan areas, university hubs, and regional destinations.

Growing Omio's East Coast travel network

The East Coast remains one of the most active intercity travel markets in the United States, generating strong demand from commuters, students, leisure travellers, and airport transfer customers. By integrating CoachRun's full route network, Omio strengthens its presence in a strategically important region while expanding access to affordable travel options.

The partnership improves connectivity between major hubs such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Raleigh, Richmond, and Virginia Beach, while also supporting travel to secondary destinations across the region. Popular routes include New York – Washington, D.C. and New York – Boston. For travellers, the integration makes it easier to compare buses alongside trains, flights and alternative operators in a single search, helping customers find the journey that best fits their schedule and budget.

Building momentum in North America

This partnership builds on Omio's continued expansion across the United States, following recent collaborations with Trailways, RedCoach, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and other mobility providers. Together with a global network of more than 3,000 transport partners and over 100,000 travellers moving with Omio every day, CoachRun further strengthens Omio's position in the U.S. intercity bus market while broadening access to affordable transportation for domestic and international travellers alike.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C and Supply at Omio, said:

"Affordable and accessible transportation is a critical part of a strong multimodal travel ecosystem. Partnering with CoachRun expands the range of budget-friendly options available on our platform while strengthening our coverage across the East Coast. This is another important step in scaling our U.S. network and giving travellers more choice, flexibility, and value when planning their journeys."

Catherine Chen, COO of CoachRun, said:

"Partnering with Omio is an exciting step in making CoachRun more accessible to international and cross-border travellers exploring the U.S. East Coast. Travel plans can change, and features like complimentary rescheduling and seat selection are designed to give passengers flexibility and peace of mind; values we're glad to share with Omio's global audience."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia, Japan and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 100,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About CoachRun

CoachRun is an affordable intercity bus operator connecting travellers across the U.S. East Coast. With a network spanning 17 cities across 8 states and more than 150 daily departures, CoachRun links major metropolitan areas, university hubs, and regional destinations. Built around flexibility and value, it offers features such as complimentary rescheduling and seat selection, giving passengers a convenient, budget-friendly way to travel.

SOURCE Omio