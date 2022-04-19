Ommid Bavarian Joins Fan Engagement Platform Peeq As First CFO

"I'm thrilled to join Peeq at such a crucial time and look forward to working collaboratively." Peeq CFO, Ommid Bavarian Tweet this

Ommid comes to Peeq with over two decades of direct experience in operational, transactional, technical, and strategic accounting. He began his career in public accounting consulting with Ernst & Young. After EY, he held various accounting and finance positions at the Fortune 500 companies including Raytheon, Dover Corporation, Amcor, and Orora. Ommid spent more than 7 years investing and running a private equity company specialized in SAAS and software companies/startups. Ommid is also highly skilled in M&A and provided hands-on leadership for PE portfolio companies on all financial and operational aspects needed for growth and exit. He's also a serial tech investor.

"I am thrilled to join Peeq at such a crucial time and look forward to working collaboratively with the team and board towards a successful trajectory," says Ommid Bavarian. "The firm's founders, executive team, investors, and advisory committee bring a fantastic dynamic that exudes cross-functional teaming and cultivates an environment that I am proud to call home. I'm looking forward to contributing and adding further value as we continue to grow in the coming quarters."

About Peeq:

Peeq is an invite-only platform for creators and celebrity talent to engage with their fans and superfans. Peeq is bully free and committed to giving back. More at: joinpeeq.com

