Omneky Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Omneky

08 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

DALY CITY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky Inc announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Omneky Inc provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the Omneky Inc System.

Omneky Inc provides a cloud-based community management and virtual event platform to customers throughout the United States.

Omneky Inc was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected].

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Omneky Inc's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance. 

About Omneky
Omneky is a San Francisco based AI company that generates personalized ads at scale. As a proven leader and innovator in the Generative AI space, Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to generate and optimize content across all digital touchpoints. Omneky's AI analyzes what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and uses these insights to generate content most likely to drive engagement. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's AI software and content management system, Omneky's customers see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

