Omneky Expands Digital Advertising Capabilities

AI-driven Ad Tech Platform Integrates LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat and connected TV

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , an AI-driven ad tech company, today announced that it has expanded the platform's digital advertising offerings to include LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat and connected TV, through a strategic partnership with tvScientific. These recent platform integrations allow users to expand their current cross-functional advertising campaigns utilizing data and AI-driven content.

As digital advertising continues to evolve, mobile advertising is becoming an essential part of these campaigns. The proof is in the numbers. According to Statista, Snapchat has 332 million daily active users and Reddit has more than 46.7 million searches each day, according to Search Engine Journal. LinkedIn has become an effective advertising tool as well, with the potential to reach 14.6% of the world's population. When it comes to television advertising, connected TV viewers are 42% more likely to buy a product in comparison to a traditional TV viewer. These latest advertising integrations offer Omneky's clients an enormous opportunity to target new demographics and expand audience reach.

Founded by technology entrepreneur and CEO Hikari Senju, Omneky utilizes omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. Powered by OpenAI and the company's proprietary algorithms, Omneky creates and tests thousands of AI-generated ads to drive conversions amongst a wide-range of consumer profiles relevant to each client's needs and increase their return on ad spend.

"We are thrilled to integrate LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat and connected TV into our platform to encourage brands to break into new verticals and reach new audiences in an effort to scale their growth," said Hikari Senju, Founder and CEO of Omneky. "This integration expands Omneky's capabilities by being able to tap into platform-specific metrics to see what is resonating among consumers. These metrics along with our proprietary AI platform, ad management system, and marketplace of creators, allow our customers to effectively launch meaningful ads quickly that drive real business results."

Over the last year, Omneky has shown impressive growth while implementing significant expansions to the platform. Omneky works with clients in the small business and enterprise sectors across many industries and recently expanded into the cryptocurrency space. The platform is now generating personalized ads for more than 200 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, connected TV and more.

Omneky is an AI marketing platform that generates and optimizes personalized ad creatives at scale in less time and for a considerably lower cost. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's software and ad management system, which uses state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize experiences across all digital channels, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

