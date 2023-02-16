Omneky Expands Rapidly Growing Team with New Hires Across Various Business Units

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , a generative AI advertising platform, today announced it has made several hires across all business units to better support its rapid growth. Omneky has since grown to more than 50 employees worldwide, and as they continue to ramp up and scale the business, the company aims to expand its San Francisco-based team throughout the year.

Over the last year, Omneky has been laser focused on new innovation and integrating generative AI models into the platform to better serve its clientele. With a steady stream of new product features cementing the platform as a first mover in the space, the team focused on sourcing top talent to continue the upward trajectory:

Elisa Phillips has been hired as the Vice President of Sales. She previously worked as the Director of Enterprise Ad Sales at Doordash where she led and created a new ad business, and prior to that she worked in various positions at Google for 17 years.

has been hired as the Vice President of Sales. She previously worked as the Director of Enterprise Ad Sales at Doordash where she led and created a new ad business, and prior to that she worked in various positions at Google for 17 years. Aleš Gabrovec is the Vice President of Customer Success. He previously worked at Celtra, a dynamic ad creative optimization platform, for more than 11 years as one of their first employees.

Happy Yang joins as the Director of Product. She previously worked at YouTube for four years as a Product Strategist and before that worked as an Associate Consultant at Bain. Happy graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics.

with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Ganesh Palanikumar comes to Omneky as the Data Engineering Lead. He previously spent nearly four years as a Data Engineer at Apple and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and Indian Institute of Technology , Madras.

and , Madras. Mengdi Huang is the Lead AI Engineer. Before joining Omneky, she was a Deep Learning Engineer at Nvidia, a global leader in AI, for three years. She is a graduate from University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University .

and . Nathaniel See joins as the Lead Machine Learning Research Scientist. Before joining Omneky, he worked at Meta as an Applied Research Scientist.

joins as the Lead Machine Learning Research Scientist. Before joining Omneky, he worked at Meta as an Applied Research Scientist. Rick Koleta joins as the Head of Growth. Previously, he worked as the Director of Growth Marketing at Arrowstream.

joins as the Head of Growth. Previously, he worked as the Director of Growth Marketing at Arrowstream. Pranjali Kokare comes to Omneky as the Lead Back-End Engineer. Previously she worked as a software engineer at Meta in Instagram Ads Core Quality Team. Pranjali graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology , Patna and Georgia Institute of Technology .

Other additions to the team include:

Treston Dunn joins as an Account Manager. He previously worked as an Account Manager at Celtra.

joins as an Account Manager. He previously worked as an Account Manager at Celtra. Delaney Christian joins as a Senior Customer Success Manager. Before joining Omneky, she worked as a Customer Success Manager at Zoominfo.

joins as a Senior Customer Success Manager. Before joining Omneky, she worked as a Customer Success Manager at Zoominfo. Dmitry Blinov joins as a Fullstack Developer. Previously, he worked at Amazon for two years in the same role and as a Fullstack developer at Bookings.com for more than one year.

"Omneky has seen tremendous growth and success since it was first founded in 2018," said Hikari Senju, founder and CEO of Omneky. "These newest additions to our team bring a depth of talent and experience to help further support Omneky's rapid growth across all facets of AI. We are excited to bring fresh ideas and the latest AI innovations to our customers to continue to be the system of record for generative content and data-driven design."

Omneky is a proven leader in the generative ad space, utilizing its own proprietary AI algorithms and omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. With Omneky, customers can generate beautiful personalized ads and choose how to better allocate their advertising budgets to successfully implement an omnichannel advertising strategy. Omneky currently generates personalized ads for more than 100 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, programmatic TV, CTV and more. The platform most recently announced a total seed round funding of $10+ million.

About Omneky

Omneky is an AI-driven ad tech platform that generates personalized content at scale. As a proven leader and innovator in the generative ad space, Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to generate and optimize advertising creative across all digital touchpoints. Omneky's AI analyzes what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and uses these insights to generate content most likely to drive engagement. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's AI software and ad management system, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

