Omneky Launches on AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky, the leading platform for AI-powered advertising solutions, today announced the availability of its platform on AWS Marketplace. This collaboration simplifies the procurement process for AWS customers, enabling them to quickly deploy and scale Omneky's solutions for optimizing ad creatives and maximizing campaign performance.

AWS Marketplace

As businesses increasingly rely on cloud-based solutions to drive growth, AWS Marketplace provides a streamlined platform for discovering, procuring, and managing third-party software. By listing on AWS Marketplace, Omneky makes it easier for AWS customers to access its AI-powered platform and leverage its capabilities to enhance their advertising strategies. Additionally, AWS customers enrolled in the Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) can shorten sales and procurement cycles and access discounts on solutions, including the Omneky platform.

"We are excited to join AWS Marketplace and provide our innovative advertising solutions to a wider audience," said Hikari Senju, CEO of Omneky. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping businesses leverage the power of AI to achieve their marketing goals. AWS Marketplace offers a seamless experience for customers to access and deploy Omneky, allowing them to quickly realize the benefits of our platform."

With Omneky, marketers can:

Generate high-performing ad creatives: Omneky's AI generates a wide range of ad variations, including text, images, and videos, tailored to their target audience.

Omneky's AI generates a wide range of ad variations, including text, images, and videos, tailored to their target audience. Optimize campaigns for maximum ROI: Omneky continuously analyzes campaign performance and automatically adjusts ad creatives to maximize return on investment.

Omneky continuously analyzes campaign performance and automatically adjusts ad creatives to maximize return on investment. Scale campaigns effortlessly: Easily launch and manage campaigns across multiple platforms, including Google, Facebook, Instagram, and more, all from a single dashboard.

Omneky's AI-powered advertising solutions offer significant value to businesses seeking to optimize their marketing efforts. By leveraging AWS Marketplace, customers can easily access and deploy Omneky's platform, accelerating their journey towards improved advertising performance.

To learn more about Omneky on AWS Marketplace, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ofenn7u7iifaa

Contact:

Hikari Senju

[email protected]

914-393-9351

SOURCE Omneky