Omneky Launches Public API and MCP Server, Bringing Autonomous Ad Creative Generation to Any Platform or AI Agent

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky, the autonomous AI advertising platform, today announced the launch of the Omneky API and MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, opening its creative generation engine to developers, commerce platforms, and AI agents for the first time.

API Documentation

The Omneky API is built around a simple contract: send Omneky what you know about a brand, and get back finished, ready-to-launch creative. In the simplest case, a developer passes a single URL — Omneky's agent reads the brand's positioning, colors, and fonts, writes the headline and CTA, and composes the product into on-brand ads rendered in every major aspect ratio, including 1:1, 4:5, 9:16, and 16:9.

The API powers a fully self-service creative pipeline: zero prompting, meaningfully distinct multi-variant output — including UGC-style and short-form video — and automatic regeneration driven by performance data and creative scoring to fight ad fatigue before it sets in.

Alongside the API, the Omneky MCP server exposes these tools to AI agents that speak the Model Context Protocol, including Claude. A founder can ask their assistant to "make launch ads for our new product page," and the agent calls Omneky and returns finished multi-format creative — no dashboard, no design tool, no prompt engineering.

"The API makes our creative engine a primitive that any platform can build on," said Hikari Senju, Founder and CEO of Omneky. "The MCP server makes it native to AI agents themselves."

The launch targets commerce platforms embedding white-label creative generation for thousands of brands, agencies wiring Omneky into production pipelines, and AI agent developers adding advertising capability to any assistant.

Documentation is live at omneky.com/api-docs.

About Omneky

Omneky is an autonomous AI advertising platform that generates ad creative, launches and optimizes campaigns, and purchases ads across Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit. Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, Omneky serves 6,000+ customers with partnerships including NVIDIA, AWS, Meta, and SoftBank, and is SOC 2 Type II certified.

Media Contact

Hikari Senju

914-393-9351

[email protected] | omneky.com

SOURCE Omneky