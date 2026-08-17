Omneky Launches Self-Service ChatGPT Advertising

Brands can now generate, launch, and optimize ads on ChatGPT alongside Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit from one platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky, the autonomous AI growth platform, today announced that customers can now launch ads on ChatGPT directly through its self-service platform. ChatGPT joins Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit as supported channels, making Omneky one of the first platforms where advertisers can create, launch, and manage campaigns across social, search, and conversational AI in a single workflow.

OpenAI x Omneky OpenAI Ads connector

OpenAI opened its self-serve Ads Manager to all advertisers in May 2026, giving brands access to ChatGPT's more than 900 million weekly users at the moment they research products, compare options, and ask for recommendations. Omneky brings that inventory into the same system its customers already use for every other channel. Advertisers connect their OpenAI ad account, and Omneky's AI generates creative built to ChatGPT's specifications, sets contextual targeting, allocates budget, and pushes campaigns live in minutes. Performance data flows back into Omneky's omnichannel analytics, where ChatGPT results are measured against every other platform so budget shifts to what actually converts.

"Conversational AI is where more and more buying decisions start, and advertisers need a way to show up there without adding yet another dashboard to their stack," said Hikari Senju, founder and CEO of Omneky. "Every major platform now runs its own ad marketplace, and OpenAI just became one of them. Our job is to sit above all of them, generate the creative each channel rewards, and move spend to wherever performance is strongest. As of today, ChatGPT is part of that loop."

ChatGPT campaign launching is available now to all Omneky customers. New advertisers can sign up at omneky.com and start with a seven-day free trial.

About Omneky

Omneky is an autonomous AI growth platform that researches and generates marketing strategies, generates ad creatives and landing pages, launches campaigns, and buys media across Meta, Google, LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, and ChatGPT. The platform learns from element-level creative and performance data spanning more than $1 billion in annualized ad spend to help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive attention landscape. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Omneky is SOC 2 Type II certified, and is available on the AWS Marketplace. Learn more at omneky.com.

Media Contact:

Hikari Senju

914-393-9351

[email protected]

SOURCE Omneky