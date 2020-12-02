Omni Agent Solutions Appoints Mike Hume Chief Technology Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Agent Solutions, an affiliate of Beilinson Advisory Group, today announced the appointment of Mike Hume as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Mr. Hume will oversee the company's overall technology strategy, including the ongoing development and innovation of both its technology infrastructure and platforms.

"2020 has been a year of extraordinary growth and we are excited for someone with Mike's expertise and industry experience to join our leadership team," said Marc Beilinson, Chairman of Beilinson Advisory Group. "Mike will be instrumental in designing and executing our vision of innovative technology solutions, enhancing our cloud-based assets and growing our IT and software development department."

With more than 25 years of technology experience, Mike spent 21 years at Computershare, a global leader in financial services, and served as Chief Technology Officer of Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC, where he was responsible for restructuring the company's technology infrastructure, security integration, and information security protocols to ensure functionality and efficiency.

Brian Osborne, CEO and President of Omni stated, "With Mike's understanding of compliance and the many layers of security necessary to support our services, he will bring to bear the latest technologies for our clients, continue building our internal platform capabilities and security posture, and help set the course for our long-term growth."

"I look forward to working with Omni's leadership team to develop and deliver next- level solutions that will allow Omni to continue as a leader in the claims processing field," said Hume.

About Omni Agent Solutions

Founded in 1970, Omni Agent Solutions has served the entire breadth of bankruptcy and restructuring cases, from small and mid-sized to mega cases in the bankruptcy sector. The firm is known for exceptional case administration services that are personal, professional, efficient and successful. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York. www.omnimgt.com

About Beilinson Advisory Group

Founded in 2007 by Marc Beilinson, Beilinson Advisory Group provides consulting, interim management and independent director services that deliver customized, creative and aggressive solutions to maximize value for all stakeholders (including hedge funds, private equity sponsors, financial institutions, creditors and shareholders), in distressed and/or underperforming companies.

SOURCE Omni Agent Solutions

Related Links

http://www.omnimgt.com

