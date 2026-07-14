Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa Completes Resort-Wide Transformation

"With this renovation, we set out to create something truly special: a resort that reflects the spirit of Amelia Island in every detail," said Theo Schofield, Area Managing Director at Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa. "From the moment guests arrive, they'll experience spaces inspired by the island's landscapes, culture and sense of hospitality. This transformation has elevated every part of the guest journey while creating a stronger sense of place, resulting in a luxury resort experience that couldn't be replicated anywhere else."

A Resort Reimagined

Refreshed oceanfront guestrooms and suites feature layered textures, coastal-inspired palettes and design elements that reflect the island's natural surroundings. Throughout the resort, interiors blend Southern charm, maritime influences and contemporary coastal design.

Inspired by the island's celebrated live oak canopies, the lobby and lobby lounge enhance the arrival experience through warm wood tones, locally inspired artwork and ocean-facing gathering spaces that create an inviting atmosphere at the heart of the resort.

Art serves as a unifying thread throughout the resort, with each collection curated specifically for its setting, reflecting the unique character of Amelia Island. Through a blend of commissioned works, regional artists, archival photography and contemporary interpretations of local landscapes, the collection celebrates the island's live oak canopies, nautical history, coastal habitats and architectural heritage, bringing a deeper sense of place to every stay.

Celebrating the Spirit of Amelia Island

Guided by the design philosophy "By Land, by Sky and by Sea... We All Meet Under the Canopy," the transformation pays tribute to the people, cultures and ecosystems that have shaped Amelia Island for generations. From the Spanish moss-draped live oaks that define the landscape to the island's maritime history and abundant wildlife, each space reflects a thoughtful interpretation of the destination's identity.

"We wanted guests to feel an immediate connection to Amelia Island from the moment they arrive," said Tonya Grine, Vice President of Interior Design at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Every design decision was guided by the island's rich heritage, natural beauty, coastal character and Southern charm. Our hope is that our guests experience it all while gathering 'under the canopy' of the iconic live oaks draped in Spanish moss that are so quintessential to Amelia Island."

New Culinary Experiences

The resort's dining collection features new concepts and elevated experiences that celebrate hospitality, gathering and Southern charm. Guests can enjoy:

Nonna Mia , formerly known as Verandah, is a coastal Italian restaurant inspired by both Southern and Italian seaside traditions. Paying tribute to the idea of "Nonna Mia," meaning "my grandmother" in Italian, the restaurant invites guests to gather around Nonna's kitchen table, creating a welcoming and comforting environment that's bright, playful and full of personality. Murals by Dallas-based artist Chera Creative feature a vibrant blend of florals, citrus and tropical motifs.

, formerly known as Verandah, is a coastal Italian restaurant inspired by both Southern and Italian seaside traditions. Paying tribute to the idea of "Nonna Mia," meaning "my grandmother" in Italian, the restaurant invites guests to gather around Nonna's kitchen table, creating a welcoming and comforting environment that's bright, playful and full of personality. Murals by Dallas-based artist Chera Creative feature a vibrant blend of florals, citrus and tropical motifs. Surfcaster , previously known as Oceanside, is an oceanfront dining destination pairing seafood-forward cuisine with a relaxed, coastal atmosphere. Design enhancements include hand-drawn murals and maritime-inspired artwork.

, previously known as Oceanside, is an oceanfront dining destination pairing seafood-forward cuisine with a relaxed, coastal atmosphere. Design enhancements include hand-drawn murals and maritime-inspired artwork. Palmetto Press Coffee & Provisions is a brand-new neighborhood-inspired market and café serving coffee, pastries, provisions and local discoveries. Its apothecary-style drawers for sundries and charming retail displays set the stage for local treasures.

is a brand-new neighborhood-inspired market and café serving coffee, pastries, provisions and local discoveries. Its apothecary-style drawers for sundries and charming retail displays set the stage for local treasures. Additional enhancements across the resort's dining venues, including the renovated signature breakfast restaurant, FloraBelle.

Together, the venues create a culinary experience that reflects the spirit of Amelia Island while offering distinctive options for resort guests and local visitors alike.

Wellness in the Lowcountry

The Spa at Omni Amelia Island has been revitalized with tranquil, coastal-inspired spaces designed to promote relaxation and wellness.

The reimagined spa features 19 upgraded treatment rooms, refreshed relaxation spaces and enhanced food and beverage offerings. A new private outdoor serenity courtyard invites guests to extend their wellness experience with contrast therapy, made possible by new hot tubs and a cold plunge, alongside lounge seating and peaceful gathering spaces surrounded by native landscaping. Natural materials, rich textures and a soothing palette influenced by the Lowcountry create an atmosphere designed for restoration and renewal.

Meetings, Events and Family Gatherings Enhanced

Meeting planners and event organizers will find an entirely refreshed conference experience with renovated ballrooms, meeting rooms, additional functional spaces and elevated public areas.

Designed to enhance the experience for guests of every generation, the renovation also includes updates to the resort's family-focused amenities, including a reimagined Camp Amelia with supervised activities and an enhanced Gamers Lounge featuring classic arcade games and Nintendo Switch consoles available to all guests.

Building on a Legacy of Golf

The resort continues to build on its legacy as a premier golf destination. The addition of Little Sandy, a Beau Welling-designed short course and putting course, offers a fun, family-friendly experience for golfers of all ages and abilities, while the thoughtful restoration of the iconic Pete Dye-designed Oak Marsh golf course preserves the character of one of the Southeast's most distinctive coastal golf destinations. Together with exclusive access to the Tom Fazio-designed Long Point course, the resort offers an exceptional collection of golf experiences.

For more information about Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island. For more information about the full-scale renovation, visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island/renovation.

High-res images can be found here.

About Omni Amelia Island Resort & Sp a

Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa is Florida's award-winning island destination. Recognized for offering a luxury resort experience in perfect harmony with nature, the oceanfront retreat, located just northeast of Jacksonville, Fla., is nestled between the Atlantic Ocean, lush marshlands and the Intracoastal Waterway. Situated on 1,350-acres, the property includes 401 oceanfront guest rooms and suites; the largest pool deck in Northeast Florida including tiered lounge seating, an adults-only infinity edge pool, a family friendly pool, kids' splash area, two hot tubs, and fire features, all boasting spectacular Atlantic views; 80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space; and 12 culinary options ranging from casual to fine dining. Rich in recreational amenities, the resort also offers three-and-a-half miles of wide, uncrowded beach; 36 holes of championship golf and a 10-hole golf course; 23 Har-Tru® tennis courts; seven pickleball courts; award- winning recreation programs; a shopping village with restaurants, boutiques and a nature-inspired signature spa; a state-of-the-art fitness center; kids camps; and numerous activities for adventurers including kayaking, Segway tours and seven miles of paved trails. The Villas of Amelia Island feature one-, two- and three-bedroom villas with ocean, golf or resort views. Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa offers authentic, genuine guest experiences with AAA Four-Diamond service and the expectations of the Omni brand. For more information on the Omni Amelia Island Resort, call 1-800-The-Omni or visit www.omnihotels.com/ameliaisland. To engage with the resort, visit www.facebook.com/OmniAmeliaIsland and @omniameliaisland on Instagram.

SOURCE Omni Amelia Island Resort and Spa