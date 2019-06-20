Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Reveals Line-Up for Barton Creek Live, Kicking off with Red, White & Blue BBQ to Celebrate 4th of July

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa revealed today the line-up for its annual summer music series, Barton Creek LIVE. Situated in the Texas Hill Country just minutes from downtown Austin, Omni Barton Creek invites resort guests to enjoy the sounds of award-winning and iconic musical performers all summer long.

Add a dose of good live music to your 4th of July weekend with the official kick off of Barton Creek LIVE featuring Wade Bowen on July 5th. The full line-up includes:

July 5 : Wade Bowen at 7:30 p.m. – American country music singer-songwriter with five Academy of Country Music awards, six Country Music Association awards and a GRAMMY award with over six million albums sold worldwide.

– American country music singer-songwriter with five Academy of Country Music awards, six Country Music Association awards and a GRAMMY award with over six million albums sold worldwide. July 19 : Sister Hazel at 9 p.m. – An American alternative rock band, whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock 'n' roll and southern rock.

– An American alternative rock band, whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock 'n' roll and southern rock. August 9 : Kentucky Headhunters at 9 p.m. – An American country and Southern rock band declared "the great American rock 'n' roll band" by Billboard magazine, they have won a GRAMMY award, three Country Music Association awards, an American Music award and an Academy of Country Music award.

– An American country and Southern rock band declared "the great American rock 'n' roll band" by Billboard magazine, they have won a GRAMMY award, three Country Music Association awards, an American Music award and an Academy of Country Music award. August 23 : Uncle Kracker at 9 p.m. – An American singer-songwriter, rapper and musician known for his country and rock music. His singles "Follow Me" and "Drift Away" were top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Barton Creek LIVE shows will be held in the newly built Hill Country Pavilion. Performance admission is open to resort guests and Barton Creek Country Club members only. Tickets, available at the resort front desk and the member clubhouse, are complimentary and required for performance admission. All concertgoers must be 10 or older to attend.

This year, the resort is also offering three package options for resort guests, starting from $279:

Barton Creek LIVE Main Event Package: Enjoy finely appointed accommodations and complimentary access to the performance for two.

Barton Creek LIVE Texas Two-Step Package: Enjoy finely appointed accommodations, a pre-show BBQ cookout for two, complimentary access to the performance for two and one drink coupon per person.

Barton Creek LIVE VIP Package: Enjoy finely appointed accommodations, VIP lounge with BBQ cookout for two, reserved VIP seating and cocktail service during the performance and admission for two to the artist meet and greet, followed by a dessert cocktail reception.

Red, White & Blue BBQ

On July 5, the resort will host a Texas BBQ cookout complete with live music, freshly prepared barbeque, and handcrafted cocktails. Guests are invited to play games with friends and family on the Pavilion Lawn and then sit back and relax to watch the fireworks blaze the sky against the magnificent Hill Country views. Tickets are $45 for adults (13+), $22.50 for ages 5-12 and complimentary for children 4 and under for the standard buffet. The VIP buffet experience is $160 for adults only and includes alcoholic beverages and an exclusive meet and greet with Wade Bowen. Event runs 5 to 10 pm.

For more information, visit www.omnihotels.com/bartoncreeklive

