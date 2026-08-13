Omni Brewing Utilizes Solar Energy By Partnering With All Energy Solar

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Brewing An Energy Strategy

When planning their new facility in Rosemount, Minnesota, Omni Brewing Company prioritized sustainability from the beginning by incorporating a custom solar array into the building's design. "Going solar has been one of the more satisfying investments we've made at Omni Brewing," says Justin Walsh, owner of Omni Brewing. "From the start, the goal was to run a cleaner, more sustainable operation, and this installation moved us meaningfully in that direction — a real part of our brewery now runs on the sun, which is something we're proud of".

Expert Execution with All Energy Solar

To achieve their energy goals, Omni partnered with All Energy Solar (AES). As a turnkey solar energy provider, AES managed every phase of the project, from initial energy analysis to engineering, permitting, and final construction. AES ensured Omni could maximize their return on investment by leveraging federal tax credits, bonus depreciation, and a USDA REAP grant.

Omni's 74.8 kW system features 176 panels with Enphase microinverters. This solution was specifically chosen for Omni's east-west array orientation, delivering optimal production throughout the day compared to traditional central inverters. The choice of Enphase also ensured cost-effective material and extensive warranty, providing long-term reliability. "The monitoring from the Enphase microinverters is a genuine plus, because we can see exactly how each part of the array is doing at a glance rather than guessing," says Walsh. "We have peace of mind knowing those components carry a 25-year warranty, which is well beyond what we'd expected going in."

Environmental and Financial Impact

"The completed system integrates seamlessly into the taproom's sloped roof design, and nearly matches the roof color for a clean aesthetic. The environmental impact is significant, covering the majority of the on-site usage," says Michael Thalhimer, Director of Business Development at AES. Financially, OMNI's solar production will deliver thousands in annual utility bill savings, increasing with time as utility rates continue to rise, allowing Omni to redirect that savings into the business. Walsh concludes, "It's been a solid step forward for our sustainability goals, we'd recommend the setup to any business considering the same move."

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar is a premier solar energy provider. With over 13,000 renewable energy projects installed, our team has successfully managed nearly every site configuration imaginable.

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc