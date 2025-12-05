Omni Consumer Products Welcomes 10-Foot RoboCop Statue to Detroit, Marking 20 Years of Artistic Defictionalization

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Consumer Products (OCP) , the pioneering conceptual art corporation that shares its name with the fictional conglomerate from the RoboCop film, hails the successful completion of the nearly 15-year-long project to defictionalize the cyborg hero and bring him to life. The 10-foot, 2.5-ton bronze RoboCop Statue was permanently installed on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 3434 Russell Street in Detroit's historic Eastern Market .

RoboCop statue arrives in Detroit. MGM Studios, Omni Consumer Products, Imagination Station.

The statue's arrival not only fulfills a commitment made to the film's fans—a journey that began with a viral 2011 tweet—but also marks OCP's celebration of its 20th Anniversary (2006-2026), marking two decades of blurring the lines between fiction and reality through conceptual art and global commerce.

The Art of Defictionalization

The RoboCop Statue project is one of the most ambitious manifestations of OCP's core artistic mission: defictionalizing products and concepts from popular culture and bringing them into the real world. The statue, officially licensed with MGM Studios, is a monument to collaborative art, built through a partnership between Omni Consumer Products, Detroit nonprofit Imagination Station, and the internet at large.

The 10-foot, solid bronze statue is a highly-detailed, prop-accurate recreation, modeled from the actual, original armor worn by actor Peter Weller in the 1987 film. This fidelity was achieved through a multi-year restoration of the original costume by artist Mark Dubeau (Tippett Studio). The bronze casting was completed in Detroit at Venus Bronzeworks by master artisans Giorgio Gikas, Jay Jurma, and Nadine Chronopolous. Venus Bronzeworks, located in Detroit, is the same local foundry responsible for the restoration and maintenance of iconic Detroit statues like The Spirit of Detroit and The Joe Louis Fist .

The statue's long journey speaks directly to the ethos of the Omni Consumer Products project:

"This was an absolutely incredible 1.5 decade-long collaboration, with innumerable twists, turns, and unique challenges to overcome" says Omni Consumer Products Founder and Artist, Pete Hottelet. "For 20 years, OCP has centered its work on generating Joy by inverting traditional corporate alignment; treating the audience for the work as the true stakeholders, and qualitative experience, or qualia, as the ultimate value. Considering the tremendously positive community response, it's clear that this was achieved for this project. If the process of producing this statue has a message, it is: Stick with things to their completion even when they get hard. Creativity, determination and teamwork can and do work if you remain focused on a goal, even an ambitious one."

Serving the Public Trust

The statue is not merely a static monument; it is a permanent, interactive civic landmark. The accompanying plaque for the statue, designed by Pete Hottelet, is entirely a machine-readable QR code, a first for a permanent public artwork of this scale. This implementation creates a unique touchpoint for fan engagement, community involvement, and future opportunities to donate or participate in local initiatives.

This innovative interactivity directly defictionalizes RoboCop's Directive 1: Serve the Public Trust, extending the core principle of the fictional character into a tangible mechanism for civic engagement in the real city of Detroit.

Details:

Project Timeline - 14.8 Years (from 2011 viral tweet to 2025 installation)

Installation Date - Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Location - Eastern Market, 3434 Russell Street, Detroit, MI, adjacent to FREE AGE Production Studio

Statue Specs - 10-foot-tall, 2.5-ton Bronze Statue (~3,500lb statue with ~1,600lb stainless steel base)

Interactivity - QR Code plaque provides a connection point for fan-driven civic and community participation

OCP Anniversary - 20 Years of Operation (2006-2026)

Omni Consumer Products encourages Detroiters and RoboCop fans worldwide to visit the statue and participate in this landmark intersection of art, technology, and community.

www.thankyouforyourcooperation.com

www.omniconsumerproductscorporation.com/robocop

www.qualiaisjob1.com

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FxgLeZhTg2Gfq2r0WyQlYGdcR4-1Vhkm/view?usp=drive_link

About Omni Consumer Products

Omni Consumer Products is a 20-year project by Pete Hottelet . It operates at the intersection of conceptual art and lived experience, reimagining global manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure as an artistic medium. The corporation itself is the artwork – a functional entity that inverts conventional definitions of alignment, value, stakeholder relationships, and the nature of commercial experience.

OCP is best known for its mission of defictionalization, creating real, officially licensed products from popular culture and bringing them into global commerce. Notable defictionalization projects include:

Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator (from Idiocracy )

Stay Puft Marshmallows (from Ghostbusters )

Sex Panther cologne (from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy )

Fight Club Soap (from Fight Club )

Tru Blood beverage (from True Blood )

Drawing inspiration from the fundamental proposition that everything is qualia, and qualia is everything, the project centers on a straightforward principle: the delta between expectations and results generates either Joy or Suffering. Instead of bringing commercial-quality objects into galleries, it brings artistic intentionality and craftsmanship into actual commerce.

By redefining "stakeholders" as the audience for the work and "value" in terms of qualitative experience rather than currency, Omni Consumer Products investigates whether Joy itself can become a repeatable, manufacturable outcome –distributed through the same retail channels that deliver typical consumer goods.

OmniConsumerProductsCorporation.com

SOURCE Omni Consumer Products