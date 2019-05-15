Omni Cultural TV Fest in Partnership with NATPE Reaches Thousands at Inaugural Showcase for TV and OTT Distribution

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Cultural TV Fest (OCTVF) in partnership with NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives) announced that the first showcase on May 1, 2019 at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood was a complete success. With hundreds of industry professionals and filmmakers attending the all-day screenings and panel discussions, all are excited for next year.

Produced by Latin Hollywood Films and Cindy Cowan Entertainment, this unique multicultural platform for independent content producers provided an avenue for promoting new ideas in all genres for television and OTT platforms.

"NATPE is always seeking new ways to elevate emerging producers via connectivity and education. The OCTVF is a wonderful example of how we can invest and support this passionate and diverse community," said JP Bommel, President and CEO of NATPE.

The all-day event featured screenings of more than 73 selections. Panels included: Content Programing and Development with Network Executives, Directing, Writing, Distribution, and Diversity and Inclusion for Television with A-list executives and talent.

"One of the greatest experiences of my life," said Ursula Vari, filmmaker. "I won valuable connections and experiences with likeminded filmmakers, and had deep conversations with industry executives. It's an incredible platform for my work. Everyone is there to be of service to under-represented talent."

Award categories included: Best Animation, Foreign Language, Student Submissions, Short Web Series, Comedy Special, Movie Trailer, TV Sizzle Reel Scripted and Unscripted, TV Pilots, Drama, Comedy. The Corporate Responsibility award went to Latasha Gillespie, Exec Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Amazon Studios for her generosity and support for this initiative. The Lifetime Achievement went to Executive Producer, Peter Engel who inspired the audience with two standing ovations.

"This is the first cultural event our company, Comedy Dynamics, has partnered with and it was fantastic. The panels and content were eye opening and outstanding," said Griffin Gmelich, Head of Distribution for the Nacelle Company.

Among the stars attending the red carpet and afterparty were: Don Stark, Adrian Dev, Peter Engel, Tiny Lister, Sofia Milos, Joni Bovill, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Zulay Henao, Guy Ecker, Freddy Giorlando and Sheldon Reynolds. Andy Vargas (lead singer for Santana) performed with his band Souleros, along with Lilly Hernandez and her Cuban Jazz Band.

Main sponsors included The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism West Coast Region, DGCINE (The Dominican Republic Film Commission), Maverick Entertainment, Nickelodeon, Story Rocket, Soluna Events and SG Promotions.

Omni Cultural TV Fest 2020 will return spring 2020, with submissions open on June 30, 2019.

For more information visit: www.omniculturaltvfest.com.

