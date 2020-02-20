OMNI-CULTURAL TV FEST Slated for June 14, 2020 at the Directors Guild of America, Extends Submissions Deadline

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-Cultural TV Fest, the independent marketplace for multicultural content, has extended its deadline for submissions to February 29, 2020. OCTVF, a partnership with NATPE (The National Association of Television Program Executives) and NYWIFT (NY Women in Film & Television), is now in its second year and will be held at the prestigious Directors Guild Of America.

"We had an exceptional volume of submissions this year," said Elvia Barboa, Festival Director. "And we are proud to once again showcase great work by a diverse group of emerging producers."

The one-day festival provides a groundbreaking multicultural platform for independent content creators and producers to pitch new projects directly to industry buyers. The event includes screenings, panels and networking opportunities, ending with a red carpet award show and VIP party.

"Last year's OCTVF exceeded all our expectations," said Kiki Melendez, the event's founder. "Eight projects were picked up for distribution as a result of screening at our festival."

Award-winning producer Cindy Cowan is co-founder and industry veteran Marco Gomez serves as Executive Producer of OCTVF. New this year on the Blue Ribbon Panel and Advisory Board are Geoff Silverman ("The Cartel"), Catherine Rodriguez (Lifetime Television), Stacey Levin (MGM Studios), Gary Benz (GRB Studios), Griffin Gmelich (Whistle TV), Shari Belafonte ("The Morning Show"/Apple TV), Sal Velez Jr ("Black Summer"/Netflix) and Emmy award-winning director Mary Lou Belli.

"The OmniCultural TV Fest, filled with diverse, emerging producers, is right in line with events we want to align with NATPE," said JP Bommel, President and CEO of NATPE. "Now is the time to be an independent producer in Hollywood with so many avenues to create new amazing content. We look forward to supporting all of the passionate creatives, who are the future of our industry, as we help put on such a unique event."

OCTVF's partners include The Dominican Ministry of Tourism - Western Region, Maverick Entertainment, Serqet Productions, TV MAS, Latin Business Today, Latin Heat Media, Prensario International, Hispanicize LA, Latin Hollywood Films, JCL Staging NYC and MMT Media.

Submissions are now open for the following TV genres:

Pilots

Sizzle Reels

Scripted

Non-Scripted

Short Form Web Series

Short Films

Movie Trailers

Foreign Language Sizzle Reels

Student Submissions

Animation

Talk Shows

New this year is a Script Competition for Rapid Pitching.

For more information visit www.omniculturaltvfest.com

Media Contact:

LHF PR at (424) 238-8890 or (310) 709-5617

Interviews are available.

Generated by Elif Cercel and LHF PR

SOURCE Omni Cultural TV Fest

Related Links

http://www.omniculturaltvfest.com

