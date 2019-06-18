DALLAS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Omni Dallas Hotel and Fitness Ambassadors, the fitness-focused event marketing company, announce their partnership to host the first-ever FAME Fest Dallas. FAME Fest, an abbreviation for "fitness + arts + music + experience," will take place September 27, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and September 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.

Omni Dallas Hotel and Fitness Ambassadors to Host First FAME Fest Dallas

FAME Fest is Dallas' first experiential fitness festival – bringing together the hottest fitness trends, local artists, musicians and culinary experience for a weekend of movement and arts. An estimated 1,250 guests from major cities in the region are expected to attend the weekend's festivities. Guests can purchase tickets starting today, June 18. Tickets are free general admission for the Block Party on Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28. A Studio Pass ticket is $55 for Saturday and the VIP Studio Pass on Friday and Saturday is $125, giving access to the VIP area at the event. All studio passes include admission to the block party and studio classes on Saturday, plus special swag bags. To purchase tickets for these events, visit https://www.experiencefamefest.com/tickets. The official class schedule will be released on July 31. Early bird ticket holders will have first access to the schedule.

"We are so thrilled for the partnership between Omni Dallas Hotel and Fitness Ambassadors," said Marketing Manager at Omni Dallas Hotel Amber Bufkin. "FAME Fest is such a unique opportunity to bring together visitors and the local community for the ultimate fitness experience paired with standout culinary activations at our Restaurants on Lamar."

Once guests arrive, they should expect to break a sweat during a weekend packed with fitness classes that fuse art and music for the ultimate sensory fitness experience. Fitness classes will take place from morning to night and will include everything from yoga, Pilates, spin classes, boot camps and more, all set to the tunes of Dallas' best DJ's and local bands. While taking a break from breaking a sweat, attendees can visit the vendor block party where they can learn about a variety of health and wellness brands, stop into the recovery, refresh, and recharge lounge or enjoy a snack at one of Omni's Restaurants on Lamar.

"Our goal is to create an experience that really brings the community together by spotlighting amazing studios, local businesses, artists, and more. We are such a fit city with a really diverse fit culture and there are die-hard fans that want this," said Mai Lyn Ngo, founder and CEO of Fitness Ambassadors. "Dallas is ready. They just don't know it yet. We hope that FAME Fest will be the perfect balanced experience for attendees to break a sweat, experience the arts and music, and indulge in well-earned food and beverages."

For out of town guests, visit the Omni Dallas Hotel website for the FAME Fest Package or enter the promo code FAME when booking. The package includes luxurious accommodations for two, breakfast for 2 at Texas Spice, overnight self-parking and a FAME Fest souvenir.

To help the local Dallas community get excited for the upcoming FAME Fest, the Omni Dallas Hotel will host two smaller fitness events on June 25 and August 6.

Follow FAME Fest at @FAMEFest_dallas on Instagram.

About Omni Dallas Hotel

Shining in the heart of downtown Dallas at 555 S. Lamar, the Omni Dallas Hotel connects via sky bridge to the Dallas Convention Center and is close to popular restaurants, shops and the Dallas Arts District. Local history and flavors are showcased throughout the 1,001 guest rooms, 130,000 square feet of meeting space and restaurants that feature seven unique dining experiences. Guests enjoy stunning views of downtown from the terrace pool deck, featuring a heated infinity swimming pool and the spacious fitness center. A full-service Mokara Spa is open seven days a week offering a full-service, relaxing spa experience. For more information visit: omnihotels.com/hotels/dallas or call: 214-744-6664. Like Omni Dallas on Facebook, or follow the hotel on Instagram and Twitter at @omnidallas.

About Fitness Ambassadors

Fitness Ambassadors is a hybrid influencer and event marketing company dedicated to creating unique fitness experiences and supporting the Dallas fitness community. Fitness Ambassadors is also known for their thriving and influential community of fitness influencers. Founded in 2015, they are the number one resource for sharing wellness related news such as upcoming events, studio openings and more. Discover Dallas one sweat date at a time by visiting www.fitnessambassadors.com or by following them on Instagram at @dallasfitnessambassadors.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Bergmann

(212) 445-8295

cbergmann@currentglobal.com

Omni Dallas Hotel:

Amber Bufkin

(214) 979-4531

amber.bufkin@omnihotels.com

Fitness Ambassadors:

Mai Lyn Ngo

(469)-951-0852

mailyn@fitnessambassadors.com

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts

