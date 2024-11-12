Omni Family of Services Announces Launch of Intensive Foster Care Services in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family of Services, a national leader in child welfare and behavioral health, is excited to announce its expansion in Indiana with the introduction of Intensive Foster Care Services (IFC) effective November 1, 2024. IFC will support youth ages 5-19 and their caregivers, focusing on those at risk of placement disruption or transitioning from other care placements. These services aim to provide stability and promote long-term family wellness.

The IFC program focuses on the safety, placement sustainability, and overall well-being of both youth and caregivers. Omni's approach is grounded in Trust-Based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®), an evidence-based practice that equips caregivers with the tools to build trust, attachment, and resilience in children who have experienced trauma. Services will be available in regions 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, and 18 across the state.

"Omni Family of Services is committed to supporting Indiana families with trauma-informed, individualized care that promotes healing and stability," said Andrea Goodwin, Executive Director and President of Omni Family of Services. "Our Intensive Foster Care program will provide vital resources to children, caregivers, and families, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive."

Expanding Job Opportunities

As Omni expands its services in Indiana, we are excited to offer job opportunities for qualified candidates to join our growing team. Omni is seeking dedicated professionals passionate about supporting children and families through trauma-informed care. Interested applicants can explore current openings and apply at www.theomnifamily.com/careers.

About Omni Family of Services

Omni Family of Services is a national human services agency providing child welfare, behavioral health, and community-based services to children, adults, and families. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality care, Omni combines innovative tools, evidence-based practices, and a full continuum of trauma-responsive solutions to support and empower clients on their journey to healing.

