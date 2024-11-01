Omni Family of Services Expands Behavioral Health Services into Ohio Offering Critical Support for Youth and Families

MILFORD, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family of Services, a national leader in child welfare and behavioral health, is excited to announce its expansion into Ohio, bringing critical behavioral health services to youth and families. Omni is committed to providing the support and resources necessary to foster healing and recovery.

Omni's Ohio-based services will include community-based programming designed to meet the behavioral health needs of youth and families in their own environments. Our Adaptive Family Services program focuses on early intervention, prevention, treatment, and recovery for young people facing behavioral health challenges. By providing care in familiar community settings, Omni ensures accessibility while promoting hope and long-term healing for those who need it most.

A key component of Omni's approach is the involvement of Family Peer Support Specialists. These specialists, who have personal experience with the challenges families face, play a pivotal role in helping families navigate mental health issues. They connect families to essential resources, offering empathy and support throughout their journey.

Currently, Omni's our Adaptive Family Services (AFS) are available in Pickaway and Ross Counties, with plans to expand into surrounding counties as demand increases. This expansion underscores Omni's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality behavioral health services to communities across Ohio.

Placement Stabilization

Omni is also in the early stages of launching placement stabilization services for youth ages 5 to 18 in Hamilton County. Our Family Intervention Treatment Team (FITT) program will provide critical support to children at risk of hospitalization, experiencing placement disruptions, or in need of assistance when transitioning home from higher levels of care.

Expanding Job Opportunities

In line with its expansion, Omni Family of Services is creating job opportunities for licensed therapists and Family Support Specialists with lived experience. Omni is actively seeking passionate professionals who are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families. Interested candidates can explore available positions and apply at www.theomnifamily.com/careers.

For more information or to make a referral, please contact:

Erika Ashe, LISW

Executive Director/President

Omni Family of Services

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 629-256-0632

About Omni Family of Services

Omni Family of Services is a national human services agency providing child welfare, behavioral health, and community-based services to children, adults, and families. Through innovative tools, evidence-based practices, and a full continuum of trauma-responsive solutions, Omni supports and empowers clients on their journey to healing.

