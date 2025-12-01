Omni Fiber raises $200 million from Oak Hill Capital, Stonepeak Credit, and Oak Hill Advisors to continue rapid expansion in the Midwest and Texas

CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic Internet services in the Midwest, today announced the closing of $150 million in incremental debt financing from Stonepeak Credit and Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), alongside an incremental $50 million equity investment from Oak Hill Capital. Additionally, Omni Fiber has closed a $10 million working capital facility with Republic Bank & Trust Company.

Founded in 2022 by management and Oak Hill Capital, Omni Fiber has invested over $400 million in building an XGS-PON fiber network and is on track to reach approximately 340,000 locations by the end of the year. The incremental financing from Stonepeak Credit and OHA, which follows a previous $150 million in debt financing from Stonepeak Credit announced in July 2024, will fund Omni Fiber's continued expansion into more communities throughout the Midwest and Texas.

Omni Fiber provided service to its first community in December 2022 and now serves residential and business customers in approximately 60 small and mid-size communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas. Construction is in progress in approximately 25 communities, and network design and engineering activities are ongoing in many others.

Omni Fiber's founding CEO, Darrick Zucco said, "We are grateful that the additional funds will accelerate our rapid expansion to bring fiber-optic connectivity to those who have been previously underserved. We welcome our new funding partners OHA and Republic Bank."

Scott Baker, Managing Partner at Oak Hill Capital, added, "We are proud of our strong operating performance driven by the Omni Fiber management team and very pleased with the company's continued growth. The Oak Hill additional equity investment, together with the incremental financing from debt partners, underscores our belief in the Omni Fiber business model."

Ryan Roberge, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, added, "We continue to be impressed with the Omni Fiber team's execution of their business plan. We are excited to upsize our investment and continue supporting the team and the high-quality fiber network they are deploying for customers in the Midwest."

Greg Leveto, Portfolio Manager and Partner at OHA, said, "Omni Fiber has demonstrated strong execution and a clear commitment to expanding high-quality fiber broadband access in underserved communities. We are pleased to partner with Stonepeak and Oak Hill Capital Partners to support the company's next phase of growth."

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber is backed by Oak Hill Capital, one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry. Based in Ohio, Omni Fiber is led by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined industry experience and provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a thematic, middle-market private equity firm focused primarily on investing in resilient, defensive growth-oriented services businesses in North America. The firm takes a systematic approach to identifying and building enduring franchises aligned with high conviction themes in (i) digital infrastructure; (ii) financial services; and (iii) essential services. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Menlo Park and Stamford, over its ~40-year history, Oak Hill has invested in over 110 companies and has raised over $24 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

About Stonepeak Credit

Stonepeak Credit is the credit investing arm of Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $80 billion of assets under management. Stonepeak Credit targets credit investments across the transportation and logistics, energy and energy transition, digital infrastructure, and social infrastructure sectors that provide essential services with downside protection, high barriers to entry and visible, recurring revenue generation. We seek to provide capital solutions that are flexible across the capital structure while generating cash yield through majority senior secured credit investments.

Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About OHA

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $108 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of September 30, 2025. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

