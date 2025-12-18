OMNI FORT LAUDERDALE DEBUTS AS LANDMARK OF COASTAL SOPHISTICATION

The highly anticipated flagship celebrated its ribbon-cutting and welcomed its first guests, introducing elevated hospitality and world-class amenities as the premier anchor of the recently expanded Broward County Convention Center District

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Broward County, Visit Lauderdale, and developer Matthews Southwest, today officially opened the doors of Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, welcoming its first guests. This debut signals the brand's flagship arrival to Greater Fort Lauderdale, introducing a new benchmark for sophisticated coastal luxury and elevated hospitality in South Florida. Marking a key achievement in the Broward County Convention Center District expansion, the hotel now serves as its definitive anchor, setting a new regional standard as a world-class destination for meetings, events, and leisure.

"Today's opening marks an exciting new chapter for Broward County and Omni," said Kurt Alexander, President of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "We are deeply grateful to the Broward County Board of Commissioners for their vision and leadership, as well as to our construction, design, and development partners whose collaboration brought this hotel to life – marking Omni's proud return to South Florida after more than 20 years."

Commanding a prime waterfront location on the scenic Intracoastal Waterway, the hotel features 801 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 82 suites, seven distinctive dining venues, a full-service Mokara Spa and fitness center, over 120,000 square feet of flexible meeting & event space, and an expansive panoramic pool deck. The hotel's offerings are further complemented by unparalleled convenience, with direct access to the convention center and minutes from pristine beaches, Port Everglades Cruise Terminal, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A Landmark Partnership

This milestone is a collaborative effort among Omni Hotels & Resorts, Broward County, Visit Lauderdale, and developer Matthews Southwest. Serving as the cornerstone of the Broward County Convention Center Expansion, the hotel stands as a powerful catalyst for economic prosperity, with the entire project poised to generate more than $450 million for the local economy and create more than 3,000 full- and part-time jobs.

"It is with immense pride that we open our doors and welcome our first guests to Omni Fort Lauderdale," said Gayla Guyse, General Manager of Omni Fort Lauderdale. "Our prime waterfront location, exceptional amenities, and seamless integration with the convention center uniquely position us as a premier meetings and leisure destination on a global scale. This allows us to drive meaningful economic impact, continue to create professional opportunities for our community, and deliver the award-winning service that defines the Omni experience."

A Coastal Sanctuary Inspired by Florida's Natural Beauty

Conceived by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, in collaboration with Balfour Beatty (design builder) and Stantec (architect of record), with interiors by EoA Group, the hotel's design is a contemporary architectural tribute to Florida's stunning landscapes. The interior design vision was directly inspired by the legendary journey of the "Barefoot Mailmen", the 19th-century couriers who once crossed beaches, rivers, and marshes on foot to connect distant communities along Florida's coast.

A Premier Meetings & Events Destination

As the newest epicenter for Greater Fort Lauderdale's conventions, meetings, and events, Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel offers over 120,000 square feet of elegant, flexible, state-of-the-art meeting and event space. Its grand centerpiece is the 30,000-square-foot Waterway Ballroom, the largest ballroom in Greater Fort Lauderdale with an expansive outdoor terrace, offering panoramic Intracoastal views. Highlights include the 15,000-square-foot Port Everglades Ballroom, 47 distinct spaces, 27 breakout rooms, and scenic outdoor terraces across three levels.

Distinctive Dining with South Florida Flavor

Under the direction of Executive Chef Cristian Mosquera, a Greater Fort Lauderdale native and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, the hotel's culinary program celebrates regional ingredients and global influences. The hotel currently features six dining experiences:

Gold Coast Wellness & Relaxation

Inspired by Florida's natural springs, the Mokara Spa offers a tranquil escape. Spanning over 8,500 square feet on level 10, this relaxing sanctuary features eight treatment rooms, a Hammam, a steam room, a courtyard with an intimate plunge pool, and a relaxation lounge. Steps from the spa and fitness center, the resort-style pool deck—one of the largest in the area—features sweeping Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean, and city views.

