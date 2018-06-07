Omni-HealthData Insights Honored With "Best Health Network Technology Implementation" Award

Tweet this: .@infobldrs' customer @mystlukes' implementation of Omni-HealthData Insights wins in the 2018 @MedTech_Awards. Get all the details in this news release: http://ow.ly/SMVy30kmWWU

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

St. Luke's University Health Network, a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, and nationally recognized health network that provides services at ten hospitals and more than 300 outpatient sites, partnered with Information Builders to create Omni-HealthData Insights, a unique analytics solution that helps healthcare organizations meet quality performance initiatives and comply with quality standards.

Omni-HealthData Insights provides out-of-the-box information applications, known as InfoApps™, built on top of the Omni-HealthData framework, to serve a range of critical informational needs. InfoApps are purpose-built, business-driven analytical apps that provide any decision-maker with fast, easy access to actionable information without having to understand the complexity of the underlying data or tool.

The solution addresses vital requirements by equipping business users with self-service access to critical information. For example, the internal deployment at SLUHN includes a Physician Practice Management InfoApp that measures physician and practice performance across nine areas of performance management. It features 35 key performance measures, including procedure volume, revenue, patient access, productivity, patient satisfaction, billing, and value-based cash to keep practices aligned around a common set of goals and easy-to-use tools.

Other available InfoApps include:

Care Insights – This robust set of population health information allows leadership to identify performance improvement opportunities in a value-based world. It includes a 2018 Medicare Shared Savings Program dashboard to manage performance "on the fly" throughout the year, as well as additional quality, utilization, and patient satisfaction metrics on a rolling 12-month view

Quality and Patient Safety – This series of InfoApps applies root cause analysis to clinical quality, infection control, and risk management, helping clinicians and administrators use these apps to monitor and improve the quality of hospital care across more than 200 quality and patient safety measures

Hospital Patient Experience – These dashboards make it easy to monitor hospital trends and patterns by unit, department, service line, and other reporting levels. Survey data is incorporated with internal systems data to view the patient journey throughout the various care team touch points, so leadership can see consumer experience patterns

Hospital System Performance – This app tracks KPIs related to service, quality, people, finance, and growth. It includes volumes, financials, case mix index, average length of stay, mortality, readmits, HCAHPS, employee satisfaction and turnover rates, and more

Omni-HealthData Insights gives hospitals an edge by allowing all levels of management across the network to drill into key information sets to gain the insight they need to operate more effectively. The solution also includes pre-engineered processes for data quality, data mastering, and data integration. For its internal implementation at SLUHN, this made it easy to combine data from many different systems, including current and legacy EHRs, clinical registries, cost accounting, physician rosters, patient satisfaction surveys, benchmark tables, and more.

Amanda Mazza, director of Analytics and Business Intelligence, St. Luke's University Health Network, said:

"The St. Luke's analytics and BI team is committed to providing high-quality information and tools to leaders across the network, helping them identify actionable opportunities and make data-driven decisions to improve quality and safety, reduce costs, and improve satisfaction for our patients and employees. Working with Information Builders to create Omni-HealthData Insights was the next step on this journey, and we are very proud to accept the 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award on behalf of St. Luke's University Health Network."

James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough, said:

"Data analytics is revolutionizing healthcare as we know it, and Information Builders' Omni-HealthData Insights implementation with St. Luke's University Health Network is a real-world example of the potential of analytics solutions empowering healthcare organizations. Through the Omni-HealthData Insights platform, SLUHN is empowered with a self-service analytics solution that helps them improve quality, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Congratulations to St. Luke's University Health Network as well as the Information Builders team, on their well-deserved 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award."

