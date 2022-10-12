Omni Hiraya, World's First Filipina-Owned Skincare Tool Brand Launches Its First Solar-Powered, 24-Karat Gold Plated Facial Gua Sha to Help Make Minimal, Yet Luxurious Skincare Routines Accessible

By combining solar-powered microcurrent technology with the proven benefits of Gua Sha in a compact tool fitting in the palm of your hand, Omni Hiraya is giving beauty minimalists a sustainable solution for everyday wellness.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hiraya, the world's first Filipina-owned lifestyle brand currently focuses on minimalist yet luxurious skincare solutions announces its launch. By debuting with its initial product this season with the GINTO 24-Karat gold facial gua sha and microcurrent tool that's both solar powered and compact, the company hopes to "elevate routines by providing luxurious yet efficient products that seamlessly fit into your lifestyle". The word Ginto is a Tagalog word that means Gold which truly represents the tool's beauty.

This comes at a time when the global skin care devices market is expected to more than double by 2028 with a market cap of over $23 million USD , as consumers are spending more money on at-home treatments and multifunctional tools. In addition, the rise of minimalist skincare trends such as Gua Sha and microcurrent, along with the consumer focus on sustainable beauty is further fueled by TikTok and influencer marketing. On TikTok alone, the #microcurrent and #guasha hashtag content has been viewed nearly 2 billion times combined.

"We know that the busy consumer does not want to add yet another product into an already overwhelming skincare routine. With so many new products and information overload, consumers are now looking for multifunctional tools that enhance the products they already trust and love. That's why we've launched a simple and luxurious skincare device to help consumers incorporate proven techniques into their busy routines", says Omni Hiraya founder and CEO, Janina Leprozo.

Why it's different:

The GINTO tool is designed to reduce puffiness and muscle tension, increase blood circulation, while promoting healthy blood flow. The 8uA-20uA (data based on light) microcamp of the GINTO facial sculpting tool delivers a more subtle current which reduces the risk of dizziness and rashes associated with stronger currents, while eliminating the need for special activation serums. This makes the tool truly travel-friendly and easy to incorporate into anyone's pre-existing skincare regime.

Unlike some skincare tools that are made of less durable materials such as plastic or glass that shatters easily and is slippery to hold, this ergonomically designed tool is contoured to target multiple areas of the face in one compact and beautifully designed device. Most importantly, the GINTO tool has sustainability built into its design, as it is 100% solar powered and PETA-certified.

Skincare and beauty enthusiasts can now get the new 24-Karat gold plated GINTO facial sculpting tool at www.omnihiraya.com for $230 with free shipping to the U.S. Omni Hiraya remains committed to sustainability efforts as a portion of proceeds from every product will go to supporting The Rainforest Trust.

About Omni Hiraya

Omni Hiraya is the World's First Filipina-owned skincare tool brand to make minimal, yet luxurious skincare routines accessible. The name "Omni" comes from the Latin word for "all", and "Hiraya" is the Tagalog word for "fruit of one's hopes, dreams, and aspirations." By combining form and function into luxuriously designed everyday products, Omni Hiraya is at the intersection of skincare, lifestyle, and wellness.

