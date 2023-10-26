OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES 50 FIVE-NIGHT STAY GIVEAWAYS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Chance to win through Omni's 'Ticket to Wonder' seasonal package, which includes exclusive chocolate bars from award-winning chocolatier Kate Weiser

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Omni Hotels & Resorts will be giving away five-night stays to 50 lucky guests who book the Ticket to Wonder package and unwrap a winning Periwinkle Ticket hidden in special-edition chocolate bars, created in partnership with Kate Weiser Chocolate

Ticket to Wonder Package:

Omni Hotels & Resorts partners with Kate Weiser Chocolate on limited-edition holiday chocolate bars
  • Booking Dates: October 23, 2023January 15, 2024
  • Stay Dates: November 16, 2023January 21, 2024
  • Minimum Length of Stay: 1 night
  • Package Components: Two artisan Kate Weiser chocolate bars, $10 food and beverage credit to experience Omni's Ginger Snapper Whipper hot chocolate, and up to 20% savings
  • Book package here.

The five-night consecutive stay can be redeemed January 1 through December 31, 2024. Additional prizes await those who find hidden tickets scattered throughout the properties, in all Kate Weiser stores and online, or virtually on Omni's Instagram.

Omni will also be serving up a specialty Ginger Snapper Whipper hot chocolate made with Kate Weiser's decadent drinking chocolate. Guests can purchase at any Omni property from November 16January 31 or at Kate Weiser's Trinity Groves location in Dallas starting November 15 until supplies last.

Additionally, Omni Hotels & Resorts will be activating throughout the season with Omni Lights Up the Holidays tree lighting ceremonies on December 2, complimentary in-room menorahs, festive surprises geared towards families and much more. 

The brand also remains dedicated to giving back during this special time of year. Through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, which aims to combat food insecurity in local communities, Omni will double its donations to Feeding America for every stay completed between November 22 to December 31.

To learn more about holiday happenings at Omni Hotels & Resorts, visit omnihotels.com/holiday or connect on Facebook or Instagram. For hi-res images to download, please see here.

For full terms and conditions of the giveaway, please visit here.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts:
Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, 25 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni

About Kate Weiser Chocolate:
Kate Weiser is the award-winning chocolatier behind Kate Weiser Chocolate. Based in Dallas, TX, Kate Weiser Chocolate specializes in hand painted bonbons, luxury chocolate gifts, unique molded pieces, confections and overall chocolate magic. With stores located throughout the DFW metroplex, Kate Weiser Chocolate has a full line of products that are sold in all Central Market locations throughout Texas and Neiman Marcus nationwide. Kate Weiser Chocolate has garnered national attention, including her Carl the Snowman, a signature holiday product, which made Oprah Winfrey's annual list of "Favorite Things" in 2018 and she was named "Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America" by Dessert Professional Magazine in 2014. Kate Weiser continues to push the boundaries in order to create new and unexpected ways of enjoying chocolate.

