OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS TRIP RIGGS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Industry Veteran to Play Pivotal Part in Omni's Growth Strategy

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Trip Riggs as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to President Kurt Alexander. Riggs will oversee the company's finance and accounting functions and play a vital role in driving performance and growth within the executive leadership team.

Trip Riggs, Chief Financial Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts

Regarding the appointment, Kurt Alexander shared: "Trip has a demonstrated track record of leading high performing teams that support the business in generating best in class returns. We are excited to have him on the team, and we believe his expertise will allow Omni to further strengthen our unique owner-operator-brand position in the industry."

Trip Riggs joins Omni Hotels & Resorts after serving as Co-President and Chief Financial Officer at Balfour Senior Living in Louisville, Colorado. In this role, he led enterprise-wide financial performance and the new development pipeline. Riggs' expertise also extends to his prior roles as divisional CFO for both hospitality and real estate at Vail Resorts and in development and portfolio management at Stonebridge Companies.

Trip graduated from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality Management, where he focused on real estate development, finance, and accounting. Additionally, Trip has served on the board of Colorado Outward Bound School for over ten years, including a chairmanship, which reflects his commitment to serving others.

As part of Omni Hotels & Resorts' ongoing commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences across their portfolio of over fifty distinct hotels and resorts throughout North America, Riggs' appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company. By leveraging his expertise alongside other key members of the executive team, Riggs will help shape Omni's future growth strategy and will be instrumental in driving its implementation.

