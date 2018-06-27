Omni Hotels & Resorts inks deal to become PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partner through 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and Omni Hotels & Resorts announced a sponsorship agreement through 2022 designating Omni as the official hotel partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The deal represents Omni's first major league-wide sponsorship.

Senior leadership and associates from Omni Hotels & Resorts and North Texas Food Bank celebrate the launch of Omni’s partnership with the PGA TOUR® in which local food banks will be the recipient of four meals for every birdie-or-better recorded on each TOUR stop. North Texas Food Bank will receive an additional 13,000 meals from two recent TOUR stops in Dallas/Fort Worth. PGA FedExCup

In celebration of the two-year anniversary of Omni's Say Goodnight to Hunger program, the company will help provide four meals for a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event. The meals will be donated through the local Feeding America food bank in each tournament's home city in the United States. For international TOUR stops, donations will be made to food banks in those regions. On average, more than 60,000 birdies and eagles are recorded annually on TOUR.

"This partnership elevates our long-standing commitment to golf and highlights one of our core values of local market leadership," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "We wanted to include the TOUR cities in our Say Goodnight to Hunger program so we can give back and help more families."

Located in some of the country's most beautiful destinations, Omni's collection of 60 luxury hotels includes 12 golf resorts featuring more than 25 golf courses designed by award-winning golf architects. Each golf resort is complete with luxurious accommodations and superior service, on and off the course. Championship courses include the Cascades Course at The Omni Homestead in Virginia; the Donald Ross-designed courses at The Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina and Omni Mount Washington in New Hampshire; and the recently redesigned Fazio Foothills at Omni Barton Creek in Texas to name a few.

As an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR, Omni will provide a variety of benefits to players, including the highest-level membership in Omni's Select Guest® loyalty program and a designated number of room nights for members of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour.

"We are pleased to announce a new long-term relationship with a leader in luxury hotels and resorts," said Brian Oliver, Executive Vice President Corporate Partnership at the PGA TOUR. "Our players and their families will enjoy experiencing all that Omni properties have to offer. In addition to a terrific opportunity to showcase Omni's properties, this relationship highlights our shared commitment to giving back. We are excited to help highlight and advance Omni's commitment to feeding families and reducing hunger nationwide through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative."

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries (85 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

CONTACT: Mark Stevens, PGA TOUR, (904) 861-5112, markstevens@pgatourhq.com

Kristen Cadenhead, Omni Hotels & Resorts, (469) 513-3319, kristen.cadenhead@omnihotels.com

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts

