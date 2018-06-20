Omni Hotels & Resorts selects Cendyn for CRM and Loyalty

Cendyn will implement a state-of-the-art solution that will collect data from multiple property systems to provide real-time personalized communications, loyalty services and guest intelligence at 60 hotels within the Omni Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Omni aims to deliver world-class, personalized service to all guests and a heightened level of recognition and rewards to loyalty members. By choosing Cendyn as its CRM and loyalty platform, Omni unifies marketing, loyalty and guest engagement efforts across its family of properties which will ensure consistent service regardless of location and consolidated intelligence to drive smarter marketing and revenue decisions.

This visibility and accessibility that Cendyn's tech stack provides will also enable each Omni property to gain a clear understanding of guest history, status and preferences in real time, allowing staff to concentrate on providing exceptional personalized experiences and tailored offerings.

"Omni's goal is to use cutting-edge technology as a way to empower a more sophisticated guest experience across our properties," said Ken Barnes, Chief Information Officer of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "With Cendyn, we are using this forward-thinking data to put guests at the heart of what we do: build long-lasting relationships with our brand. Cendyn gave us confidence, knowing we could measure value quickly and make smarter business decisions using its technology."

Cendyn's CRM and loyalty platform provides a true, single profile of each guest. Using that data, Omni can communicate to each guest across the travel lifecycle and learn more about each guest throughout their journey. This personalization drives guest retention and creates more loyal, brand advocates across Omni's customer base.

"We are thrilled to partner with Omni, a brand long known for making forward-looking technology choices," said Charles Deyo, President & CEO of Cendyn. "This collaboration is an example of two great brands working together to create world-class guest experiences through the fusion of hospitality and technology excellence. We look forward to helping Omni continue to drive profitable revenue growth, guest satisfaction and loyalty."

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, Munich, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. For information or to book accommodations, visit www.omnihotels.com.

