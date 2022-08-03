Omni Logistics Adopts Persefoni's Carbon Disclosure and Management Technology, Powering Commitment to Net Zero Carbon by 2040

Persefoni's software platform will identify and provide solutions to Omni Logistics to measure, manage and reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, is partnering with Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, to advance toward its goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040. Omni Logistics was among the first U.S.-based logistics companies to become a signatory of The Climate Pledge.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge commit to regularly measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions. Through its partnership with Persefoni, Omni Logistics will work toward meeting this commitment by gaining enterprise-wide visibility of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions using real-time data for much of its emissions footprint, empowering Omni Logistics to actively monitor and improve its carbon footprint while evaluating renewable energy cost savings.

"I believe we are stewards of our planet and that we have an obligation to preserve it for future generations," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. "As a leader in an industry with a significant carbon footprint, it is our responsibility to be a change agent. That's why Omni was one of the first U.S.-based third party logistics providers to sign The Climate Pledge and among the first to implement 100% renewable energy in a corporate headquarters. Adopting Persefoni's CMAP technology is yet another step towards our goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040."

Persefoni's approach is rooted in enabling companies to calculate and disclose their global carbon footprint, ultimately acting as a trusted and strategic partner to achieving sustainability goals.

"We are pleased to partner with Omni Logistics as they continue on their path toward net zero carbon," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO at Persefoni. "While ambitious, net zero carbon can be a realistic and achievable goal, but it requires visibility and by being able to monitor greenhouse gas emissions in real-time. Our partnership is a tangible step forward in Omni Logistics' sustainability efforts and contributes to their vision of driving industry-wide change."

Creating visibility to Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions will help Omni Logistics manage and reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions from sources like vehicle fuel emissions and through indirect emissions such as electricity, heating and cooling.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

About Persefoni

Persefoni is a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. For more information, please visit https://www.persefoni.com.

