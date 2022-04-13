Omni Logistics Named to Transport Topics Top Logistics Companies List

Omni Logistics' Customer-Centric Focus Drives Continued Growth and Momentum

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven, full service global logistics solutions provider, announced today that Transport Topics ranked Omni Logistics 35th on their 2022 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies.

Founded in 2000, Omni Logistics' steady growth has been driven by the continued expansion of deep, long-standing customer relationships. More than 50% of Omni Logistics' overall revenue comes from customers that utilize five or more of the company's services, and approximately 70% of Omni Logistics' growth in 2021 was tied to expanding those existing customer relationships.

"I would like to congratulate our more than 4,500 employees for another incredible year. Being a part of the Transport Topics Top 100 list is a testament to our customer-centric, technology-enabled approach, and to our team of highly skilled specialists that work tirelessly to deliver the multimodal solutions our customers need to fuel their continued success," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer of Omni Logistics. "We remain committed to combining the best people, technology, services and solutions to support our customers through 2022 and beyond."

Companies on the Top 100 Logistics Companies list are ranked based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. The list also features breakdowns of the top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators, and dedicated contract carriage service providers in North America.

The full Transport Topics Top 100 list can be viewed here.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Media;

Nick Fryer, FINN Partners for Omni Logistics

[email protected]

SOURCE Omni Logistics