Omni Logistics Opens New Warehouse and Cross-Dock Facilities In Nashville and Portland

Omni Logistics seeks to support growing customer needs for warehouse space and cross-dock capabilities in key markets

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in Nashville, TN and Portland, OR. The announcement follows the recent opening of Omni Logistics' new three-building logistics campus and a separate, renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, new offices in Phoenix, and extensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

"Nashville and Portland are important and fast-growing centers of logistics activity," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. "Nashville's centralized location has propelled its growth as a domestic and international hub, and Portland is the third-largest export tonnage port on the West Coast. We have identified these two cities as important to our overall strategy to provide exceptional service to our customers at scale across the nation. Our investment in these facilities will connect our key hubs with other gateways across the country and provide our customers with the strategically located warehouse space and cross-dock capabilities they need to support their continued growth."

Details on Omni Logistics' new locations include:

Portland, OR : The new warehouse and cross-dock facility spans 52,000 square feet and is strategically located near Portland International Airport (PDX). The facility offers comprehensive logistics services and specializes in expedited air import and export, consolidated import and export, ocean import and export, global, local and domestic distribution and offshore services. The facility is CTPAT and ISO certified.

The new warehouse and cross-dock facility spans 52,000 square feet and is strategically located near International Airport (PDX). The facility offers comprehensive logistics services and specializes in expedited air import and export, consolidated import and export, ocean import and export, global, local and domestic distribution and offshore services. The facility is CTPAT and ISO certified. Nashville, TN : Strategically located near Nashville International Airport (BNA) and all major freeways, Omni Logistics will be the only occupants in this new, highly secure, state-of-the-art warehouse and cross-dock facility spans 67,500 square feet. The Class A facility is CTPAT, TSA and ISO certified.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

