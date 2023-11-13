Omni Logistics Responds to Forward Air Counterclaim

News provided by

Omni Logistics, LLC

13 Nov, 2023, 17:46 ET

Denies Baseless Forward Air Claims; Reiterates Compelling Benefits to Shareholders by Creating the Premier Global Expedited LTL Provider

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics ("Omni"), a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today responded to the press release issued by Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) ("Forward Air") regarding the companies' previously announced transaction.

Omni categorically denies the claims made in Forward Air's Counterclaim. Omni has complied with all the required provisions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Omni and Forward Air dated August 10, 2023 (the "Merger Agreement"). Omni has also worked diligently and cooperatively with Forward throughout the merger process to close the deal. Any attempt by Forward Air to suggest otherwise is baseless. Omni believes the Merger Agreement is legally binding and intends to enforce the Merger Agreement and close the transaction as expeditiously as possible.

Omni also notes that Forward Air has yet to provide any refutation of the strategic rationale of the planned combination. Every day Forward Air delays in fulfilling its legally binding obligations under the Merger Agreement, it incurs significant costs that are ultimately borne by its shareholders.

The benefits of the transaction are highly compelling for shareholders:

  • Uniting with Omni is the most efficient, impactful, and low-risk path to achieve Forward Air's desired value creation strategy as the category leader in expedited LTL: As Omni detailed in its October 31 letter, and as Forward Air articulated in its most recent earnings call, the structural and fast-moving evolution occurring in the logistics industry makes it imperative that third-party logistics providers have direct relationships with shippers. This is why Forward Air picked Omni as its strategic combination partner over other strategies. Forward Air's management and Board have supported that rationale, as evidenced by comments from Forward Air CEO when the transaction was announced in August that this combination represents the "best way in the fastest way" to achieve that strategy.
     
  • Through a combination with Omni, Forward Air can access everything it seeks to execute its business strategy: A global platform focused on the crucial expedited segment, a blue-chip client base in high-growth sectors, a highly seasoned commercial engine, deeply experienced leaders, and a sterling reputation of customer service and trust, with material synergies available.
     
  • Omni's interests are aligned with Forward's shareholders: Upon the closing of the transaction, Omni's shareholders will become significant holders of Forward Air. Omni agreed to structure the transaction this way because its shareholders strongly believe in the value this partnership can create, and intend to be in it for the long haul. Omni is one of the most highly regarded private companies headquartered in the United States and regularly received inbound inquiries from leading global logistics corporations expressing interest in combining with Omni. When Forward Air reached out regarding a potential merger, the industrial logic was uniquely compelling and fit perfectly with Omni's near-term strategy of removing layers of costs from the 3PL service offerings available in the market today.

Omni remains committed to delivering a transformational outcome for Forward Air and its shareholders to maximize the potential of the combined company.

Omni is advised by Alston & Bird, LLP; King & Spalding LLP; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a global multimodal provider of air, ocean, and ground services. Every supply chain solution is designed according to each customer's specific freight needs, challenges, and objectives, regardless of mode, time requirements, or cost. Leveraging the expertise and advanced training of an expansive global workforce in more than 100 locations, Omni Logistics focuses on removing supply chain inefficiencies and providing low cost-per-unit solutions to more than 7,000 customers worldwide. In addition to operating a full portfolio of multimodal solutions both domestically and internationally, Omni Logistics manages a robust portfolio of supplemental services for enterprises dependent on the efficient movement of high value freight.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Jeremy Fielding / Nathan Riggs / Mark Fallati
Kekst CNC
KekstOmni@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Omni Logistics, LLC

Also from this source

Omni Logistics Files Lawsuit Against Forward Air to Enforce Merger Agreement

Omni Logistics Files Lawsuit Against Forward Air to Enforce Merger Agreement

Omni Logistics ("Omni"), a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced that it has...
Omni Logistics Responds to Forward Air Update on Transaction

Omni Logistics Responds to Forward Air Update on Transaction

Omni Logistics ("Omni"), a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today responded to the press ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Air Freight

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.