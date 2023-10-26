Omni Logistics Responds to Forward Air Update on Transaction

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics ("Omni"), a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today responded to the press release issued by Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) ("Forward Air") regarding the companies' previously announced transaction.

Omni has fully complied with all the required provisions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Omni and Forward Air dated August 10, 2023 (the "Merger Agreement"). Any attempt by Forward Air to suggest otherwise is unfounded and has no basis. Omni believes the Merger Agreement is legally binding and intends to enforce the Merger Agreement and close the transaction as expeditiously as possible.

Omni remains fully confident that uniting Omni and Forward Air as the premium expedited LTL provider will ensure that the combined company is best positioned to compete and win in an increasingly dynamic industry environment for the benefit of both companies' shareholders, customers, and employees.

Omni is advised by Alston & Bird, LLP; King & Spalding LLP; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a global multimodal provider of air, ocean and ground services. Complex supply chain solutions are designed according to each customer's specific freight needs, challenges and objectives, leveraging the expertise and advanced training of over 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations. Omni Logistics focuses on removing supply chain inefficiencies and providing low cost-per-unit solutions to more than 7,000 customers worldwide. In addition to operating a full portfolio of multi-modal solutions both domestically and internationally, Omni Logistics manages a robust portfolio of supplemental services for enterprises dependent on the efficient movement of high value freight. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

