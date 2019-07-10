Omni Management Expands its Team with the Addition of Alexa Concepcion

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Management Group, an affiliate of Beilinson Advisory Group , today announced the expansion of its team with the appointment of Alexa Concepcion as Vice President of Securities Services. Ms. Concepcion will focus on solicitation and public securities, assisting clients with complex claims and securities noticing and balloting, prepackaged plan solicitations, out-of-court restructurings, domestic and international notice dissemination programs, complex allocation methodologies, treatment elections, distribution plans, rights offerings, debt-for-equity swaps, and related distributions.

"The expansion of the Omni leadership team to include Alexa and her expertise handling extremely complex corporate action events, is in line with Beilinson Advisory Group's commitment to grow the company, expand its service offerings and continue exploring additional opportunities," said Marc Beilinson, Chairman of Beilinson Advisory Group.

Alexa began her career in the corporate actions group at Computershare, the global leader in transfer agency. She then transitioned into a similar role at Morgan Stanley before processing Corporate Action events at Barclays Capital, an institutional broker dealer. In March of 2012, Alexa took a position at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTC), where she spent seven years monitoring and processing U.S. and international voluntary corporate actions from inception to allocation. As a DTC team leader, she handled extremely complex corporate action events, managed risk items, reviewed stock records and announcements, and balanced transactions for events.

Alexa was involved in several prominent bankruptcy processes, including Lehman Brothers, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, David's Bridal, iHeartMedia and Oi SA.

"We are delighted to welcome Alexa to our team," said Brian Osborne, Omni's CEO and President. "She brings over a decade of ground up, hands-on corporate actions experience, and this unique specialized skill set is a strong addition to our solicitation and public securities team."

Notably, the addition of Alexa to the Omni team is part of a larger growth strategy for the firm, which was acquired last year by management, Marc Beilinson and affiliates of Beilinson Advisory Group, a restructuring advisory and interim management firm.

"Alexa's in-depth industry knowledge and strong relationships at the DTC and ancillary institutions are valuable additions to Omni's existing solicitation and public securities expertise," said Beilinson. "The expansion of our team further supports the firm's vision of delivering exceptional service, new intuitive technologies and proactive, cost-effective results to meet the needs of today's restructuring professionals."

About Omni Management Group

Founded in 1970, Omni Management has served the entire breadth of bankruptcy and restructuring cases, from small and mid-sized to mega cases in the bankruptcy sector. The firm is known for exceptional case administration services that are personal, professional, efficient and successful. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York. www.omnimgt.com

About Beilinson Advisory Group

Founded in 2007 by Marc Beilinson, Beilinson Advisory Group provides consulting, interim management and independent director services that deliver customized, creative and aggressive solutions to maximize value for all stakeholders (including hedge funds, private equity sponsors, financial institutions, creditors and shareholders), in distressed and/or underperforming companies. www.beilinsonadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE Omni Management Group

