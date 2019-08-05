Omni Management Group Redesigns Platform and Reintroduces Itself as Omni Agent Solutions

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Management Group, an affiliate of Beilinson Advisory Group, today announced a redesigned administrative platform and new name, Omni Agent Solutions (omniagentsolutions.com). The rebranding reflects the company's evolution into a nationally recognized case administration company with a unique approach to technology, people and process that is supported by client-focused and uniquely collaborative administrative professionals and technology solutions.

"The new platform is modern, mobile and intuitively user friendly," said Brian Osborne, Omni's CEO and President. "The future of our industry is in the flexibility of our technology and the customization of information management. Our new state of the art system is built to manage data from inception to distribution with seamless flexibility and integration with our clients, their professionals and the public." Osborne continued, "The rebranding and new name better describes the professional services we perform as a claims and noticing agent, and is more representative of the next generation mind set at the company."

This reinvention, and the underlying operational development, is the culmination of a year-long investment and larger growth strategy for the firm following the acquisition last year by management, Marc Beilinson and affiliates of Beilinson Advisory Group, a restructuring advisory and interim management firm.

"While we are excited to announce the new name and website, I'm most excited about the overall growth and substantive advancements at Omni," said Marc Beilinson, Chairman of Beilinson Advisory Group. "When we acquired the company, we knew we had a great business – nearly 50 years of successful case administration – so we made significant strategic investments redesigning our technology platform, adding key personnel and professional resources to take our business to the next level. We focused on restructuring professionals, and our improvements have been specifically designed to further enhance their capabilities and success in order to keep Omni a case administration leader for the next 50 years."

As part of the overall growth strategy, the rebranding and new platform coincide with the additions of Alison Miller in Chicago, a former Kirkland and Ellis attorney, and Alexa Concepcion in New York, who joined the firm from The Depository Trust Corporation as the VP of Securities Services.

"While we have a new name, new look and new people, our core values, commitment to our clients and mission is stronger than ever: to deliver world class professional service through intuitive, proactive and cost-effective technology that exceeds today's restructuring market needs," said Osborne. "We are ready for today and built to pivot and thrive well into the future.

About Omni Agent Solutions

Founded in 1970, Omni Agent Solutions has served the entire breadth of bankruptcy and restructuring cases, from small and mid-sized to mega cases in the bankruptcy sector. The firm is known for exceptional case administration services that are personal, professional, efficient and successful. The company maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York. OmniAgentSolutions.com

About Beilinson Advisory Group

Founded in 2007 by Marc Beilinson, Beilinson Advisory Group provides consulting, interim management and independent director services that deliver customized, creative and aggressive solutions to maximize value for all stakeholders (including hedge funds, private equity sponsors, financial institutions, creditors and shareholders), in distressed and/or underperforming companies. www.beilinsonadvisorygroup.com

