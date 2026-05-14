Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa Announces a Grand Reimagination of the Historic New Hampshire Hotel

Slated for completion ahead of America's 250th anniversary, the transformation ushers the iconic mountain property into a new era of luxury and timelessness

BRETTON WOODS, N.H., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built during the golden age of luxury travel and Gilded Age grandeur, Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa – home to New Hampshire's largest ski area and one of the last remaining Grand Hotels in the state – announces an extensive, property-wide renovation that reimagines the historic resort for a new generation of travelers. Scheduled for completion this summer, the transformation enhances every aspect of the guest experience, including all 200 rooms in the hotel's historic wing, seamlessly blending the resort's storied architectural heritage with modern comfort, elevated design, and a renewed sense of place in the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains.

Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

"Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa has long been more than a destination – it's a sanctuary where people gather to celebrate, carry on traditions, and create lasting memories," said Michael Medeiros, Managing Director of Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa. "Today, guests arrive not only for the breathtaking setting, but to reconnect with that sense of nostalgia while beginning new chapters of their own. This transformation of the hotel honors our storied history while reestablishing Omni Mount Washington as a true travel heirloom – an experience that feels deeply personal, timeless, and meant to be cherished for generations to come."

Inspired by the majesty of the surrounding landscape, the reimagination introduces refined amenities, refreshed accommodations, and thoughtfully expanded spaces designed for today's travelers. As guests step through the iconic front doors, which have welcomed presidents, dignitaries, and celebrities since 1902, they will be greeted by newly enhanced reception areas, including the legendary Great Hall, elevated with refined furnishings and curated artwork.

The resort's newly refurbished guest rooms in its Historic Wing will offer a serene retreat that blends Gilded Age elegance with contemporary comfort. A calming palette of blues and greens, inspired by the surrounding mountain landscape, brings the beauty of the outdoors inside, while antique-inspired furnishings, woven accents, and subtle botanical details create a relaxed sense of luxury. These thoughtful nods, paired with modern conveniences, will complete the experience, honoring the past while meeting the needs of today's travelers.

"The renovation was rooted in the concept of Generational Heirloom, allowing the building itself to guide the design," said Tonya Grine, Senior Director of Interior Design at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "By working within its historic shell, we honored its iconic heritage through carefully selected materials, fabrics, lighting, and furnishings that feel both familiar and refreshed, inviting new generations to create memories in the space, just as families have for decades."

Whether reconnecting with family, hosting a wedding or anniversary, or simply visiting for business, guests will discover a refreshed setting for every occasion. Reimagined venues for executive sessions, large-scale meetings, and grand celebrations feature elevated finishes, enhanced lighting, and modern functionality. From the Grand Ballroom to the Presidential Conference Center and flexible, modern breakout spaces, historic architecture blends seamlessly with modern, adaptable layouts to deliver an experience that is distinctly Mount Washington.

The resort's dining portfolio is also undergoing a reimagination to serve every moment, from lively gatherings to intimate meals. Stickney's Restaurant will offer a classic steakhouse experience with a warm, polished design, while Rosebrook Bar will serve as a vibrant social hub with panoramic mountain views, handcrafted cocktails, and light fare. Labrador Tea & Coffee, an all-new café, will provide convenient grab-and-go options in a bright, welcoming space, perfect for fueling up before a day on the slopes or exploring the resort's expansive grounds. Afterward, guests will have the opportunity to unwind at the reimagined Spa at Omni Mount Washington, featuring calming, mountain-inspired wood tones and soft lighting, or recharge in the expanded fitness center with new equipment, rounding out the day with relaxation, wellness, and active living.

For more information on Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa and to make a reservation, visit omnihotels.com/mountwashington.

About Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is an all-season resort destination in New Hampshire located at the base of Mount Washington and surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest. In September 2009, Omni Hotels began management of the property, which is home to the Omni Mount Washington Hotel, site of the International Monetary Conference of 1944, and Bretton Woods, New Hampshire's largest ski area. Recent renovations and expansions include the new Presidential Wing and on-mountain Rosebrook Lodge, plus renovated dining rooms. In recent years, the resort unveiled a restored 18-hole Mount Washington Golf Course, 25,000-square-foot The Spa, 20,000-square-foot Conference Center, outdoor pool complex and renovated guestrooms, lobby and public spaces. The Bretton Woods Canopy Tour was also added to the resort's list of amenities, which includes top-rated Alpine and Nordic skiing, 27 holes of championship golf and a full slate of additional seasonal activities. A variety of lodging, dining and activities is offered year-round, along with many traditional and cultural events. For more information, guests can call 1-800-The-Omni or visit omnihotels.com/mountwashington.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, memorable guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the country's most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, and multiple short courses, 25 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

SOURCE Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa