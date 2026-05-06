OMNI PGA FRISCO RESORT & SPA AND DUDE PERFECT TEAM UP FOR 'TRICK'-ED OUT SUITE

Check In and Live Like a Dude for an Epic Family Stay

FRISCO, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is proud to announce a collaboration with Dude Perfect, the leading creator-founded sports and entertainment company. The partnership debuts the all-new Dude Perfect Suite, a fully immersive, trick-shot-inspired family experience now open at the award-winning resort. This collaboration unites two Frisco-based hometown favorites in a celebration of sports, entertainment and family fun.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and Dude Perfect launch immersive trick-shot-inspired family suite in Frisco, TX. Post this Courtesy Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Spa

Located on the resort's third floor and overlooking the 10th hole at Field Ranch East, the spacious balcony suite and connecting room sleeps six to eight guests. It features one king bed, four twin bunk beds, and a pull-out sofa, creating a dedicated kids' zone alongside a private retreat for adults.

Designed to feel more like an interactive experience than a traditional hotel room, the suite is packed with unique Dude Perfect touches inspired by the brand's signature trick shots and challenges. Guests will find AstroTurf in the living room and bunk bedroom, a PlayStation gaming system with leather gaming chairs, a magnetic dart board, a mini basketball hoop, a flexible game table, soft-launch challenge toys and dedicated "gear up" stations inspired by fan-favorite stunts. The bunk rooms also feature artisan-created sneaker wallpaper, adding a playful, custom touch for kids. A candy cart, life-size wall graphics and a selfie backdrop create photo-ready moments throughout the space.

The suite is fully customized to the Dude Perfect brand, featuring teal doors, a giant pegboard logo wall, custom throw pillows, embroidered towels, branded water bottles and a bespoke marquee-style light installation. The bathroom includes a neon sign and specialty wall coverings designed using exclusive Dude Perfect graphics. Select Dude Perfect merchandise, including baseball hats, water bottles, books and games, will also be available for purchase in-suite.

The collaboration reflects a growing relationship between Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and Dude Perfect, two Texas-based brands rooted in sports, entertainment and unforgettable memories. Dude Perfect is a leading sports and entertainment media company known for family-friendly sports and lifestyle content, with 115M+ subscribers and 20B+ views across YouTube and other platforms. Beyond YouTube, the group delivers family-friendly experiences ranging from last year's sold-out HERO World Tour and the upcoming Squad Games Tour to "Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect," its weekly sports podcast featuring debates, behind-the-scenes stories and guests like Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Chris Pratt. The Dude Perfect Suite extends that universe into a new kind of family hospitality experience at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and sets the tone for how athletics and hospitality can come together in new and unexpected ways.

"This partnership gave us the opportunity to create an experience that feels larger than life for kids without compromising the level of comfort and quality parents expect from Omni PGA Frisco Resort," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa. "Collaborating with Dude Perfect, a brand that shares our roots in sports and community, allows us to reimagine the family getaway in a bold and memorable way."

"Partnering with Omni gives us the opportunity to bring the Dude Perfect version of sports, play, and competition for families to enjoy in the real world," said Andrew Yaffe, CEO of Dude Perfect. "Omni shares our belief that the best entertainment is interactive, epic, and built for families. Together, we're creating something that brings the Dude Perfect experience to fans in a new way."

The Dude Perfect Suite package is available now through December 2027 and includes a resort credit and daily breakfast for each registered guest. For reservations and additional information, visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/pga-frisco/specials/dude-perfect-suite.

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About Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Omni PGA Frisco Resort offers a reimagined destination resort experience for the ultimate getaway. With a wide selection of unique experiences and remarkable year-round programming and activities, the resort provides a diverse and fun-filled destination for guests of all ages. The oasis of the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, this luxury resort will be both one of the world's leading meeting and conference destinations and a bucket-list leisure destination featuring two championship golf courses at Fields Ranch designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling. With comprehensive resort amenities featuring a signature spa, 13 restaurants and bars, and retail shops, there's something designed for all. Featuring subtle nods to Texas culture, each of the resort's 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 exclusive four-bedroom modern-Texas ranch houses offers sweeping views of lush surroundings. The resort features more than 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for meetings and events, including two ballrooms, 19 meeting rooms, nine outdoor event venues, and Panther Creek Pavilion, the ideal venue for weddings. Visit omnipgafriscoresort.com or call 469-305-4500 for more information and room reservations. Follow Omni PGA Frisco Resort on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-founded entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends – Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers. The group has garnered more than 18 billion views across platforms, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours.

SOURCE Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa