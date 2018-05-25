Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia Kicks Off Summer #AtTheOmni

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is arriving early at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. Families, groups and locals are welcomed to enjoy a full lineup of resort activities and deals this summer travel season. Live the luxury of Omni Montelucia not only at an incredible value, but also with enticing daily spa specials, flavorful culinary adventures and rich live entertainment, making it the ultimate destination for experience-seekers.

"Whether looking for a staycation or planning that family destination vacation, we're excited to offer something for everyone through incredible values and fun activities," said Frank Ashmore, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia General Manager. "Families and friends can come and make lasting memories at Omni Montelucia this summer."

SUMMER STAY PACKAGES

When the summer heat descends on the desert, look no further than Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia for a cool and luxurious escape that takes you worlds away with no passport required.

Fee Free Summer Getaway : Plan that perfect weekend staycation or girls' getaway between May 25 and September 30, 2018 to take advantage of an incredible summer value. Rooms starting at $135 on select days with no added parking or resort fees. See booking special at www.OmniMontelucia.com or enter PROMO Code: PKGFRE

: Plan that perfect weekend staycation or girls' getaway to take advantage of an incredible summer value. Rooms starting at on select days with no added parking or resort fees. See booking special at www.OmniMontelucia.com or enter PROMO Code: PKGFRE Sunsational Sunday : Arrive on a Sunday and receive a 10% discount for a one-night stay, 20% discount for two nights or 30% discount for three to five nights off the best flexible rate, through December 31, 2018 . See booking special at www.OmniMontelucia.com

: Arrive on a Sunday and receive a 10% discount for a one-night stay, 20% discount for two nights or 30% discount for three to five nights off the best flexible rate, through . See booking special at Summer Block Party : Book between May 25 and September 3 to receive 10% off best available rate for a room block of five or more, a Food & Beverage credit valued at $50 per person – includes a 4-course family style menu with choice of non-alcoholic beverage for groups of eight or more guests – one room upgrade and planning call with an experienced professional to coordinate an activity like our Reach For The Sky experience.

Book to receive 10% off best available rate for a room block of five or more, a Food & Beverage credit valued at per person – includes a 4-course family style menu with choice of non-alcoholic beverage for groups of eight or more guests – one room upgrade and planning call with an experienced professional to coordinate an activity like our Reach For The Sky experience. Reach For The Sky Experience: Enjoy the natural beauty of the desert and get your group up in the air for the best sights Arizona has to offer. Imagine being greeted with a new pair of designer sunglasses from the resort's boutique before departing on an early morning, up-in-the-sky-before-the-sun-rises adventure over the Grand Canyon . Luxury ground transport, gourmet snacks and coffee will make the early call-time a breeze. Spend the afternoon unwinding with a much deserved afternoon at award-winning Joya Spa. Enjoy refreshing fresh-squeezed juice spritzers, a healthy spa lunch on the rooftop pool deck overlooking the iconic Camelback Mountain and indulge in signature spa body rituals. Feel even more energized with a group naturopathic class with the resident doctors where each guest receives a health consultation that incorporates the benefits of B12 and IV Therapy. Activity at an additional cost. Call (888) 444-OMNI to learn more.

SEE YOU AT JOYA SPA

Back by popular demand, Joya's Summer of Spa offers amazing daily deals and seasonal services beginning in June through September. "Summer of Spa was such a hit last year, we're happy to bring it back," offered Stevie White, spa director at Joya Spa. "The spa's results-driven treatments and salon services will fuel the mind, body and soul for ultimate relaxation."

Daily deals, like Spa-Tacular Sundays, Happy Hour Monday, Wellness Wednesdays and Sensational Saturdays, offer more opportunities to enjoy the lush amenities of the spa. Seasonal treatments, like the Summer Splash Manicure & Pedicure, which features a fresh exfoliating "cocktail" body polish – a mix of organic vodka, basil and watermelon seed oils, sugar and rice bran oil – leave you feeling renewed and refreshed. 45-minutes per treatment, $59 each.

Enjoy a true holistic experience with IV Quench Therapy. Increase energy, improve sleep, balance mood and more with curated treatments delivering essential vitamins and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Select a formulation from the menu – like Energy, Detox, Immune and more – or consult with the onsite physician for a personalized treatment. 60 minutes per treatment, $195 per guest.

Thursday, June 7, attend Joya Spa's Under the Stars Party. Guests will be transformed through relaxing mini-services, enjoy hand-crafted hors d'oeuvres and complimentary wine, and depart with a spa sample bag that includes a certificate to return for a 50-minute Classic Massage or Transformation Facial. $120 per guest, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Reservations required.

Call (480) 627-3020 for all spa service reservations or visit www.OmniMontelucia.com for additional packages and group offerings.

CULINARY DINE-AROUND

Kicking off Memorial Day weekend through September 30, come experience the Summer Dine Around with daily offerings including delicious pre-fixe Sunday Family Dinners and Saturday Tapas Tours. Your palate will be transported to Spain's Andalusian region.

The Chef's Kitchen Dinner series offers an exclusive dining experience. Indulge in the best and most flavorful locally grown ingredients in an interactive kitchen setting. Each family-style dinner is created by Executive Chef Marcos Seville and artfully paired with the perfect beverage. Events are limited to 24 people. Reservations required, please contact Haley Hill at (480) 627-3111.

Thursday, June 28 – National Bourbon Celebration

– National Bourbon Celebration Thursday, July 26 – Rosé & Gluten Free Dishes

– Rosé & Gluten Free Dishes Wednesday, August 15 – A Tribute to Julia Child

To learn more on Chef's Kitchen Dinner Series or the Summer Dine Around series visit www.OmniMontelucia.com.

THROUGHOUT THE RESORT

Relax and renew this summer at Omni Montelucia – from poolside days, to cool evenings under the stars, a full lineup of activities for time spent with friends and family is good for the soul.

New Poolside Cabanas are perfect for getting friends or family together. Each includes covered seating for up to 6, towel service, complimentary WiFi, two upgraded chaise lounges, mango fresca, an order of chips & salsa and bottled water. Reservations starting at $99

are perfect for getting friends or family together. Each includes covered seating for up to 6, towel service, complimentary WiFi, two upgraded chaise lounges, mango fresca, an order of chips & salsa and bottled water. Reservations starting at Fancy a little music? Música en Vivo features the stylings of local musical artists, performing upbeat, contemporary jazz. Enjoy Friday and Saturday evenings 6:00 to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday mornings 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mbar

features the stylings of local musical artists, performing upbeat, contemporary jazz. Enjoy Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings at Mbar Savor home-made breakfast breads, locally made sausages, imported Spanish cheeses, and gluten-free options, with The Art of Breakfast Brunch experience. Available Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to Noon and Sundays 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Prado. $35 per person

experience. Available Saturdays and Sundays at Prado. per person Guests can bring out their creativity and gather with friends at one of the monthly Vino & Canvas classes. Savor a glass of wine and depart with a custom piece of artwork

classes. Savor a glass of wine and depart with a custom piece of artwork Wellness is always within reach at Joya Motion Studio with daily classes, including favorites like Ride & Shine Cycle that overlooks Camelback Mountain and Sunrise & Sunset Yoga sessions that are just $10 for resort guests and $15 for locals

For more information on these events and more, visit www.OmniMontelucia.com. Images available for stories here.

