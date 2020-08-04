Omni Workspace Company announces investment in North Dakota Steelcase Dealership

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace Company, parent company of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, announced today they have purchased a minority interest in Hannaher's Workplace Interiors, a Steelcase dealership headquartered in Fargo, ND. The majority stake has been purchased by a group of women investors from Hannaher's and Atmosphere Commercial Interiors.

The controlling owners from Hannaher's are a team of highly accomplished industry veterans; CharRae Chwialkowski, President, Kim Dean, Vice President, and Amy Hannaher-Overby, Client Experience Manager. Joining the ownership group from Atmosphere are Carlene Wilson, CEO, and Catherine Mika, VP, Client Experience and Operations, who will serve as senior business advisors.

"Our strategy to form an alliance with female business owners and leaders enhances our strength as a partner and creates distinct advantages for clients who are seeking to achieve current and future supplier diversity goals," says Wilson.

The company will be known as Connect Interiors and will continue operating three locations in Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Connect Interiors has applied for women-owned business certifications.

ABOUT HANNAHER'S WORKPLACE INTERIORS

Hannaher's has been a family-owned business in North Dakota since 1939, providing a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to their clients, ranging from small business owners to large corporations in healthcare, education, government, sports arenas and hospitality industries. Building on their heritage of personal relationships and best practices, they are dedicated to pursuing sustainable value for their clients, team members, and communities.

ABOUT OMNI WORKSPACE COMPANY

Omni Workspace Company is a privately held, limited liability company that provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of Steelcase and commercial facility service businesses. Their distinctive brands serve their clients in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each business demonstrates market leadership in its category and are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

ABOUT ATMOSPHERE COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Arizona. Atmosphere Commercial Interiors has a rich history in the office furniture industry, serving organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, and across corporate, healthcare, education, and hospitality industries. Atmosphere is also a multi-year recipient of the distinguished Steelcase Premier Partner Award.

