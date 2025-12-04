Omni Workspace welcomes Jessica Volkenant as Regional Vice President--Sales for the Minneapolis location of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Workspace is pleased to announce Jessica Volkenant as Regional Vice President—Sales for the Minneapolis location of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, effective December 2, 2025. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Atmosphere serves clients nationwide with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. They are a recognized market leader providing furniture, architectural solutions, and a full range of facility services for corporate, education, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Jessica Volkenant, Regional Vice President—Sales for the Minneapolis location of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Working with an exceptional team of Account Executives, Ms. Volkenant will assume responsibilities in guiding their sales efforts and required strategies for growth while assuring a memorable client experience. In her new role, Jessica is accountable for achieving desired revenue and profit goals in support of overall sales objectives for Atmosphere's Minnesota territory. She will report to Jeff Anderson, Executive Vice President of Sales.

Jessica joins Atmosphere with an extensive background of successful sales experience and sales management roles, preparing her for the unique qualifications required for the demands of this position. Her considerable industry knowledge is the result of over 20 years' experience in contract furniture, interior design, and account management supporting the project needs of clients and key influencers.

Jeff Anderson is thrilled to welcome Jessica to Atmosphere's sales leadership team. "Jessica brings years of proven success in the commercial interiors industry with a career trajectory that exemplifies growth, direction, and results. Jessica is known for her strong revenue generation focus, her ability to build lasting client relationships, and her strategic approach to business development. I am confident she will elevate our market presence, strengthen our A&D market engagement, and create new opportunities in the Minneapolis market. Beyond her business acumen, Jessica is an exceptional coach and mentor, and I know she will inspire and empower our sales team to achieve even greater success."

Ms. Volkenant believes she can make an immediate contribution in her new position. "I am excited to embrace this new role. I am fortunate to be starting with an amazing team of professionals from whom I plan to learn and grow while offering a fresh perspective. I feel strongly that 2026 will carry intense momentum for the organization. It is an opportunity to attract new talent and further develop key relationships with clients and strategic partners. I've always been impressed with the reputation Atmosphere has built in our industry, and now I'm looking forward to being a powerful brand ambassador for them as Regional Vice President of Sales."

Omni Workspace provides strategic oversight, product, and service solutions to a portfolio of commercial facility services businesses that serve leading organizations across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and sports industries. Omni's distinctive brands, including Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Aurora Procurement Solutions, Emerald Blue, Meso, and Turnkey Project Services, serve organizations in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each brand demonstrates market-leadership in its category, and we are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships.

