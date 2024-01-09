Omnia challenges PainTEQ Intellectual Property

News provided by

Omnia Medical

09 Jan, 2024, 14:36 ET

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Medical, a medical device company committed to providing the industry with innovative solutions utilizing proven techniques, announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday September 20th granted institution in IPR2023-00625.  In other words, the PTAB decided it would allow Omnia Medical's Petition for inter parties review of PainTEQ patent "11,020,129 B2 Drill-less Method of Fusing a Sacroiliac Joint" to proceed, finding that there is reasonable likelihood that challenged claims 1, 2, 9, and 10 in the PaintTEQ patent, U.S. 11,020,129, (the '129 patent) are invalid in view of the grounds presented in Omnia Medical's petition.

"We are pleased with the PTAB's decision and look forward to the final resolution of this petition.  As is evidenced by our existing and expanding patent portfolio and resulting consolidated Federal Courts cases with PainTEQ, we take Intellectual Property rights very seriously." said Troy Schifano, CEO of Omnia Medical.

For those interested in accessing more information about the above referenced ongoing IPR, including status and prior art cited against the patent, please visit https://ptacts.uspto.gov/ptacts/ui/home and reference IPR number IPR2023-00625.

For those interested in accessing more information about the above referenced consolidated Federal Court Cases, including court details and case numbers, please visit https://www.flmd.uscourts.gov/pacer and reference US District Court – Middle District of Florida case number 8:20-cv-02805-VMC-AAS.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Henneforth
[email protected]
omniamedical.com

About Omnia Medical - Top engineers and industry professionals have come together to form Omnia Medical, an orthopedic implant company located in Morgantown, WV. Omnia Medical's mission is to develop novel products that reduce operative time through safe and reproducible instrumentations while achieving superior surgical outcomes. Ongoing surgeon collaboration helps the company achieve this mission, which leads to critical cost savings for healthcare providers and their patients. For further information visit OmniaMedical.com 

SOURCE Omnia Medical

Also from this source

Omnia Medical Announces Trial Date for Ongoing Litigation with PainTEQ

Omnia Medical Announces Trial Date for Ongoing Litigation with PainTEQ

Omnia Medical, a medical device company committed to providing the industry with innovative solutions utilizing proven techniques, announced that a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Patent Law

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.