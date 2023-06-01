Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Announces Official Platform Launch and Exclusive Partnership with Hoffman Weber

Newly formed national provider of residential roofing and exterior building solutions poised for rapid expansion with announcement of first exclusive partner company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a newly formed portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP ("CCMP"), today announced the official launch of its innovative platform as a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia Exterior Solutions will provide partner companies with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

Omnia Exterior Solutions was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Jim Ziminski to support and grow high-potential residential roofing and remodeling businesses. Ziminski will serve as chairman of the board for Omnia Exterior Solutions, bringing more than 30 years of experience in residential services and the building products industry. Previously, Ziminski ran several businesses for the Crane Group, including residential roofing services brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio™ siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products (formerly Royal Group).

Hoffman Weber Construction is a two-generation, family-owned firm that specializes in roofing, exterior design-build remodeling and restoration services. Founded in 1992 by John Weber as a roofing and exterior contractor that excelled in storm damage response, Joe Hoffman joined the company in 2003 as partner, forming Hoffman Weber. The company has grown to become one of the most cutting-edge contractors in its market, offering innovative tools to clients such as 3D modeling and remote bidding. As part of the partnership, Hoffman Weber will retain its company name, customers and local teams, and will operate as part of the Omnia Exterior Solutions platform with additional administrative, operational and marketing resources. Hoffman will join the board of Omnia Exterior Solutions and maintain a leadership position with Hoffman Weber. He will also join the newly formed Omnia Legacy Builder Council, which will focus on the collaboration and sharing of best practices across all Omnia partner companies.

"Hoffman Weber is the perfect example of a like-minded business owner who shares our values and is committed to building the Omnia Exterior Solutions platform, which collectively benefits all our partners, their customers and their teams," said Ziminski. "We want to partner with curious, life-long learners who are willing to adapt to the changing marketplace, embrace best practices and evolve their businesses to achieve growth in a way that positions them for broader success as an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions."

"Omnia Exterior Solutions shares our commitment to building a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement as a strategic foundation of success," said Hoffman. "We're incredibly excited to join the platform, because we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth and expand into new markets under the Omnia Exterior Solutions umbrella, taking Hoffman Weber to an unrealized level."

"We're thrilled to be launching Omnia Exterior Solutions with Jim Ziminski, and to bring Hoffman Weber onto the platform," said Mark McFadden, co-managing partner at CCMP. "Homeowners are looking for professional service providers who can manage all of their exterior repair and remodeling needs. For high-quality businesses like Hoffman Weber, partnering with the Omnia platform creates a win-win opportunity to expand their business to meet consumer needs with additional services, reach and resources. Joe Hoffman will retain the outstanding brand and team he has built, reinvest in a high-growth, diversified platform with like-minded partners and gain access to operational support, digital marketing and sales resources to continue scaling Hoffman Weber. We are proud to have Joe Hoffman and his team as our initial partners in Omnia Exterior Solutions."

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions

Omnia Exterior Solutions
Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ([email protected] and Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected]). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP
CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com.

About Hoffman Weber Construction
Hoffman Weber Construction is a two-generation, family-owned general contractor who specializes in exterior design-build remodeling & restoration services. Founded in 1992 as a roofing and exterior contractor that excelled in storm damage response, Hoffman Weber has grown to become one of the most cutting-edge contractors in its market, offering innovative tools to clients such as 3D modeling and remote bidding. Hoffman Weber is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit www.hwconstruction.com.

