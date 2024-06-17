Omnia Exterior Solutions™ Continues Its Rapid Growth With the Announcement of Three New Partnerships

"We could not be more excited or proud of the growth and success of Omnia Exterior Solutions since we launched last year," says Jim Ziminski, Omnia Exterior Solutions chairman of the board. "The quality of the individuals and employees at all of our partners exemplifies the type of people we want to work with and, quite honestly, learn from as well. Brandon J, Hero and TMJ are no exception."

"Omnia Exteriors is committed to developing innovative solutions to advance the roofing industry as a whole and to serve our partners and their customers at a higher level," said Jeff Kizilbash, chief executive officer, Omnia Exterior Solutions. "We are excited to not only share that expertise with Brandon J, Hero and TMJ but also to gain the knowledge and insight that they now bring to all Omnia partners."

Brandon Kowalski, CEO of Brandon J Roofing, started the company in 2018 with just three employees. Since then, the company has grown to over 40 employees and 250 installers who are committed to creating a better version of roofing contractors serving their community daily. Based out of St. Charles, Missouri, and in the heart of one of the country's top storm and hail markets, the company has plans to expand beyond Missouri into surrounding states.

"We couldn't be more excited or confident in our new partnership with Omnia Exteriors," said Kowalski. "We are incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity to join such a strong group of business leaders. It provides us with the strength and power of a large corporation while keeping the close-knit intimacy of a small business. The opportunities for our entire team to grow from within are immeasurable."

Launched in Newnan, Georgia, in 2018 by father and son Todd and Nick Branon, Hero Roofing enjoyed steady growth. However, on March 25, 2021, an EF-4 tornado devastated the Newnan area. Business plans were set aside as Hero employees immediately went into community service mode, providing whatever neighbors needed to recover from the storm. From tarping roofs to removing trees and debris, it became a total neighbor-helping-neighbor initiative to rebuild the community. Hero Roofing's selfless efforts were remembered and rewarded with a considerable uptick in business after the storm.

They maintain an ongoing commitment to giving back to their community which continues to sustain the company today.

"We're not simply selling roofing systems and accessories," said Nick Branon, CEO, Hero Roofing. "We have a process in place that is as much about enhanced customer service as it is technical installations. With that mindset, choosing to partner with Omnia Exterior Solutions just makes excellent business sense. We get to not only be a local, homegrown provider of services, but now, we have the advanced reach to go further into the next level of service to provide for and protect our customers and their families."

Jamie Theilen and Jim Martin started TMJ Construction Services in 2001 as the company's only employees servicing the Ames, IA, area. In the 23 years they've been in business, they have grown to nearly 40 employees throughout the Des Moines and Central Iowa area.

The Omnia Exteriors partnership will provide the company with the necessary resources to grow and expand its business further.

"For our employees, the opportunity for new training and exposure to innovative exterior solutions will only enhance their skills and career development," says Jamie Theilen, president, TMJ Construction Services. "We're equally excited about the ability to provide cutting-edge exterior remodeling solutions for our customers."

Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services and seeks to provide partner companies, such as Brandon J, Hero Roofing and TMJ Construction Services, with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia Exteriors was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products.

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Jim Ziminski ([email protected] or Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected]) or visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com.

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com.

SOURCE Omnia Exterior Solutions