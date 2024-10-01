Omnia Exterior Solutions Extends its Midwest Footprint with New Partner, Central Roofing

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™ , a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (" CCMP "), today announced their partnership with Central Roofing of Mattoon, Illinois, one of the top residential, commercial and industrial roofing companies in the state.

Omnia Exterior Solutions newest partner, Central Roofing. Photo credit: Central Roofing

Central Roofing prides itself on its industry knowledge and the ability of its employees and subcontractors to perform some of the largest and most difficult projects in Illinois and surrounding areas. This includes federal prisons, schools, churches, multi-family buildings and all types of residential roof systems.

Established in 2012, Central Roofing began as a four-person operation focused primarily on residential storm restoration.

"For the first couple of years, we operated out of a trailer and two-bedroom apartment, traveling all over the Midwest following hailstorms," said Central Roofing President Will Bates. "We grew by nearly 100% year-over-year and today have a top-notch staff of over 60 employees and a 30,000 square foot facility located in Mattoon, Illinois."

"We met Will and could tell immediately that he and his Central Roofing team would fit our Omnia Exterior team culture perfectly," said Omnia Exterior Solutions chairman Jim Ziminski. "Will's concern for his team and their future success was obvious from day one."

Bates described the decision to join Omnia Exterior Solutions as easy and straightforward.

"They seemed to have the best, most sustainable strategy when it came to choosing a partner," said Bates. "They realized the importance of culture, which was critical to me and our team when considering future growth and opportunities. Access to better healthcare and retirement benefits, the ability to perform even larger projects due to enhanced bonding capabilities and extensive support and resources pretty much sealed the deal for us."

Like all of Omnia Exterior Solutions' partners, Central Roofing believes strongly in giving back to their community. Each year, Central partners with Owens Corning and The Roof Deployment Project to give away two free roofs to local veterans. They also deliver dozens of Thanksgiving meals annually to struggling families in their immediate area, fund sports fields for Christian schools and provide sponsorships for organizations supporting students with a variety of disabilities.

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Omnia Exterior Solutions launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ( [email protected] ) or Mike Blumenfeld ([email protected] ) or visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com .

SOURCE Omnia Exterior Solutions