Omnia Mechanical Group Acquires W&S Motor & Pump

Acquisition expands Omnia's pump, motor, maintenance, repair, installation, and distribution capabilities for New York properties

BRONX, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Mechanical Group today announced the acquisition of W&S Motor & Pump, effective May 14, 2026. The acquisition expands Omnia's pump and motor capabilities and strengthens its ability to serve property owners, managers, boards, facilities teams, and commercial clients across the New York region.

Omnia Mechanical Group keeps New York City's buildings running by bringing major building systems under one coordinated partner, including plumbing, heating and boilers, pumps and motors, fans, controls, and electrical. With the addition of W&S Motor & Pump, Omnia deepens its technical expertise in motor rewinding, pump repair, preventative maintenance, installation, and distribution.

For more than 80 years, W&S Motor & Pump has served industrial and commercial customers across the Tri-State area with dependable service and technical craftsmanship. The company has built a strong reputation for motor and pump work that keeps critical systems operating with less downtime and greater reliability.

"This acquisition is an important step for Omnia Mechanical Group and for the customers we serve," said Harris Clark, Principal of Omnia Mechanical Group. "W&S Motor & Pump brings deep technical knowledge, skilled people, and a strong service reputation. Together, we can support more systems, coordinate work more efficiently, and continue delivering the reliable service New York properties depend on."

W&S Motor & Pump will continue operating under its established brand. Existing customers can expect continuity in service, communication, and day-to-day support. Current staff are expected to remain in their roles, supported by Omnia's broader resources, operational infrastructure, and coordinated service network.

"Joining Omnia Mechanical Group creates a strong opportunity for our team and our customers," said Harvey Hance, President of W&S Motor & Pump. "We share a commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and customer service. With Omnia's support, we can continue building on what W&S Motor & Pump has delivered for decades."

The acquisition reflects Omnia's continued focus on helping New York properties manage critical building systems through one accountable partner. By combining pump and motor expertise with plumbing, heating, boilers, electrical, and maintenance services, Omnia gives customers a clearer path to coordinated service, faster response, and long-term system reliability.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about Omnia Mechanical Group, visit omniagroup.nyc

About Omnia Mechanical Group

Omnia Mechanical Group keeps New York City's buildings running with coordinated service across plumbing, heating and boilers, pumps and motors, fans, controls, and electrical. Trusted by NYC properties since 1929, Omnia brings multiple expert disciplines under one roof to reduce vendor hand-offs, improve response times, and provide one accountable partner for the systems buildings rely on every day.

Omnia's legacy includes Sanitary Plumbing, Calray Gas Heat, Antler Motors, Bolt Electric, and Pulse Combustion. Still family-owned and hands-on, Omnia serves property managers, owners, boards, facilities teams, and commercial clients across New York City and the surrounding region.

Press Contact:

Harris Clark

212-734-5000

https://omniagroup.nyc/

SOURCE Omnia Mechanical Group